Autonomous Floor Scrubber Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 1,476.26 Million by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global autonomous floor scrubber market report.

The autonomous floor scrubber market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 12.35% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

1. The popular trend of automation, rising dependence on technology to enhance productivity, development in advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and sensors provides significant growth opportunities for vendors in the market.

2. Retail & Shopping centres hold the highest share in the market. However, manufacturing and warehouse & logistics are expected to witness the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 15.61% and 14.66% respectively due to the rising automation and adoption of technically advanced products in these industries.

3. High labour cost in several developed countries is driving the demand for autonomous floor scrubber in the market.

4. Direct sales channel is leading the global autonomous floor scrubber market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.40% from 2020-2026.

5. Autonomous floor scrubbers are majorly used for cleaning hard floors in a variety of industries such as healthcare, warehouse & logistics, manufacturing, retailing, airports, and others.

6. Autonomous floor scrubbers with cylindrical scrubber head are expected to witness the highest CAGR growth of 13.92% from 2020-2026

7. The market is highly competitive characterized by the presence of several vendors including Tennant, Nilfisk, Diversey, Hako Group, and others.

8. The global autonomous floor scrubber market witnessed a significant slowdown during the COVID-19 outbreak as most economic activities were halted in 2020, especially during Q1 and Q2. Most major revenue-generating end users such as airports, educational institutions, and retail establishments were significantly affected during the lockdown, leading to a decline in footfall, thereby affecting the product sales.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by run time, scrubber head type, end-user, sales channel, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 10 other vendors

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/autonomous-floor-scrubber-market-size

Autonomous Floor Scrubber Market – Segmentation

Runtime is one of the most important factors that end-user industries consider while purchasing autonomous floor scrubbers. In 2020, an autonomous floor scrubber with a run time of up to 4 hours held the highest share of 64.24% because of its usage in various end-user industries, including warehouses, shopping malls, healthcare, and others.

Disc head type holds the highest autonomous floor scrubber market share. This type helps end-users save labor costs and time for dumping and refilling recovery and solution tanks. It also helps save water and chemicals. Cylindrical head type brushes use more water than disc head type brushes, which is likely to hamper the growth during the forecast period.

Retail & shopping centers dominated the autonomous floor scrubber market in 2020 because of high footfall and continuous movement of many customers in these facilities. Also, the expansion of such stores will propel growth. The usage of autonomous floor scrubbers in airports will likely grow owing to the increasing number of people who prefer air travel and many new airport construction projects.

Autonomous Floor Scrubber Market by Run Time

Up to 4 hours

More than 4 hours

Autonomous Floor Scrubber Market by Scrubber Head Type

Disc

Cylindrical

Autonomous Floor Scrubber Market by End User

Retail & Shopping Center

Manufacturing

Airport

Healthcare

Warehouse & Logistics

Education

Others

Autonomous Floor Scrubber Market by Sales Channel

Direct

Indirect

Autonomous Floor Scrubber Market – Dynamics

One of the most significant and emerging trends in industrial cleaning equipment is offering products that are environmentally safe. Green cleaning is increasingly becoming popular among populations worldwide. It mainly refers to the use of products that have a relatively lower impact on human health and the environment than other products. Also, the green cleaning technology focuses on low use of water and chemicals, lower emissions and air pollution, and use of machines that last longer. Providing sustainable and cost-effective cleaning solutions has also intensified the competition in the market. Industrial cleaning equipment manufacturers constantly leverage new technologies to meet various industrial needs, generating several opportunities for industry players. Many vendors in the market are increasingly tapping the opportunity to equip their products with features that promote sustainability and minimize the adverse impact of their operations on the environment.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Growing Inclination Toward Automation

Adoption of Technologies (AI, Sensor, & GPS)

High Labor Costs in Developed Countries

High Demand for Effectiveness & Efficiency

Autonomous Floor Scrubber Market – Geography

North America holds a revenue share of 31.71% in the global autonomous floor scrubber market. North America is the leader in the global autonomous floor scrubber market owing to the rapid adoption across multiple end-user industries. The region consists of countries such as the US and Canada, which are very well established and are witnessing continuous growth. The growing investments and the rapid expansion of the commercial and the industrial sector across the region are offering promising opportunities for growth to the autonomous floor scrubber vendors in the market. The labor cost across North America is rising continuously, driving several end users toward technologies that minimize the expenditure on housekeeping and increase their productivity.

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/autonomous-floor-scrubber-market-size

Segmentation by Geography

North America

United States



Canada

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain

APAC

Australia



Japan



South Korea



India



Saudi Arabia

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of the Middle East & Africa

& Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Major Vendors

Diversy

Hako Group

Karcher

Nilfisk

Tennant

Other Prominent Vendors

Adalatus

Amano

Avidbots

Aziobot

Bharati Robotic Systems

Cleanfix

DDROBO

Gaussian Robotics

Iclean Robotics Co.

Murata Machinery Ltd

Explore our consumer goods & retail technology profile to know more about the industry.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Mail: [email protected]

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence