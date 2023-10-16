Autonomous Healthcare Wins $1.9M NIH Grant to Streamline Pharmacy Workflows

Company Will Improve Patient Safety Through AI-Based Drug Management

HOBOKEN, N.J., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Autonomous Healthcare, a medical technology company pioneering the use of automation in clinical care workflows, announced that it received a $1.9M Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant by the National Institute on Drug Abuse of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to further advance and commercialize its innovative TraCS™ drug management platform.

"Introducing advanced AI and automation in the pharmacy will have a direct impact on patient safety and clinical workflow efficiency," said Behnood Gholami, PhD, CEO of Autonomous Healthcare. "We are excited to continue the development of our specialized TraCS™ platform to address the unique needs of healthcare facilities. Our AI platform is well positioned to revolutionize this facet of patient care."

While many healthcare organizations have improved their operations using pharmacy management software systems, the current drug management and reconciliation process is still a highly manual process. This problem is of further importance in ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), due to their unique characteristics and operating environment.

"ASC operators deliver patient care under unique circumstances versus hospital surgical facilities, and this leads to specialized needs to optimize costs and administrative burden, and improve patient safety," said James M. Bailey, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of Autonomous Healthcare. "Our partners are highly enthusiastic about this next phase in our commercial development, starting with ASCs and scaling to other healthcare facilities."

This funding will support further development and deployment of the TraCS™ platform, which leverages recent advances in AI and blockchain technology, to provide pharmacies with a digital solution to streamline their workflow and detect drug diversion related to controlled substances in real time.

About Autonomous Healthcare

Autonomous Healthcare is pioneering the development of the next generation of AI-based technologies for healthcare with the ultimate goal of reducing morbidity and mortality by introducing various levels of automation. Its portfolio of technologies predicated on recent advances in machine learning, AI, and closed-loop control technologies range from smart patient management to pharmacy automation. Autonomous Healthcare is a recipient of grants and contracts from the NIH, National Science Foundation, DARPA, NASA, and the US Army Medical Research and Materiel Command.

Disclaimer: Research reported in this publication was supported by the National Institute on Drug Abuse of the National Institutes of Health under Award Number R44DA051084. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.

