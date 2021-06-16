Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Size To Reach $84.9 Million By 2027, Rising Demand For Well-Organized, Cost-Effective And Faster Delivery Services To Foster Market Growth | Million Insights

FELTON, Calif., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the published report, the global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market size is estimated to arrive at USD 84.9 million by 2027. It is projected to develop by 32.4% CAGR in the period of forecast.

What are Key Factors Driving the Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market?

The requirement for the well-organized as well as ultra-modern delivery resolution is triggering the enlargement of the market for autonomous last mile delivery. Technical progressions in ground and aerial vehicle platforms are likely to offer a fresh prospect to the last mile delivery services.

Mechanization in the warehousing as well as implementation hubs is speedily increasing. A significant separation of this, is the utilization of robots for the mechanized travel sourced responsibilities. This area contains autonomous delivery vehicles as well as drones that transport the commodities, from the source to the end.

This expertise presents a matchless stage of control to the consumers above when, where and how they buy as well as take delivery of the supplies, in this manner providing excellent experience to the purchaser. By means of the ability to get in touch with distant and climate intense regions, robots embrace huge prospective to enhance buyer services, by means of giving speedy as well as comfortable delivery.

Robots augment the seller's communication ability via giving an extreme level of exactness in delivery timings along with the concurrent tracking of packages. Several businesses, together with pharmacies, food & beverages, hospitality, and retail are looking ahead to pull profitable opening.

The market in Asia Pacific goes on showing a sound CAGR, during the forecast period. By means of e-commerce monsters like Alibaba and JD.com, China is continually functioning on the improvement of autonomous delivery robots.

Moreover, the Japanese government is passing on its input to the advancement of autonomous delivery services, to lighten the manual labor scarcity, sourced due to the aging populace along with low down birth speed.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Augmented funds for R&D actions and project backing are likely to offer, new-fangled business openings for the companies, focused on autonomous last mile delivery. Newest startups are, moreover, projected to go into the market, and make an effort to take over the share of the autonomous last mile delivery market.

The Robot-as-a-Service (RaaS) model is likely to increase impetus, during the upcoming years, recording a robust CAGR for the service sector.

As a result of the rising demand for giving fast as well as price effective services, the acceptance rate of autonomous robots for the long-range transport is estimated to boost, during the forecast period.

Due to their simplicity of exercise and greater maneuverability, the aerial delivery drones platform sector is projected to increase by a large CAGR, during the forecast period.

Million Insights segmented the global autonomous last mile delivery market based on End Use, Range, Solution, Platform, and Region:

Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2027)

Ground Delivery Vehicles



Delivery Bots





Self-driving Vans & Trucks



Aerial Delivery Drones



Fixed-Wing





Rotary-Wing





Hybrid

Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2027)

Hardware



Software



Service

Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2027)

Short Range (<20 Kilometers)



Long Range (>20 Kilometers)

Autonomous Last Mile Delivery End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2027)

Food & Beverages



Retail



Healthcare



Others

Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





Japan



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East and Africa

Companies

Wing Aviation LLC



Udelv Inc.



Starship Technologies



Robby Technologies



Nuro



JD.com



Drone Delivery Canada



Alibaba



Unsupervised AI



TeleRetail



Shenzhen Yiqing Innovation Technology Co., Ltd.



Refraction AI



Kiwi Campus (Kiwibot)



Flytrex



Amazon.com, Inc.

