Autonomous Mobile Robot Market to Reach $12.4 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 17.0% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Beneficial operational characteristics & patterns and increase in applications in different industrial sectors such as healthcare and automotive drive the global autonomous mobile robot market growth.

PORTLAND, Ore., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Autonomous Mobile Robot Market by Type (Goods to person picking robots, Self-driving forklifts, Autonomous inventory robots, Unmanned aerial vehicles), by Application (Sorting, Pick and Place, Tugging, Warehouse Fleet Management, Others), by End User (Warehouse or Distribution Center, Manufacturing): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030." According to the report, the global autonomous mobile robot industry generated $2.7 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $12.4 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 17.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Unique operational characteristics & patterns and surge in application of autonomous robots in various industrial sectors such as automotive and healthcare drive the growth of the global autonomous mobile robot market. However, high costs regarding the setup and insufficient internet connectivity coverage restrain the market growth. On the other hand, the emergence of the Industry 4.0 in logistics & warehousing and increase in e-commerce activities present new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

Manufacturing activities of autonomous mobile robots were stopped completely or partially due to lockdown measures implemented across many countries. Moreover, disruptions in supply chain, ban on import-export activities, and shortage of components used in developing mobile automated robots presented challenges in carrying out manufacturing with full capacity.

The demand from end user sectors such as manufacturing, warehouse, distribution centers, and others reduced significantly, owing to stoppage of day-to-day operations during the lockdown. However, the demand recovered steadily post-lockdown as daily operations were back on track.

The pick and place segment to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period

Based on application, the pick and place segment held the largest market share in 2020, contributing to more than three-fifths of the global autonomous mobile robot market, and is expected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. This is due to huge demand for autonomous mobile robots to handle several tasks related to picking and placing objects in factories and manufacturing facilities. However, the warehouse fleet management segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 20.0% from 2021 to 2030, owing to increase in demand for autonomous mobile robots for improving efficiency and streamline processes of fleets in warehouses.

The goods to person picking robots segment to maintain its leadership status by 2030

Based on type, the goods to person picking robots segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global autonomous mobile robot market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is due to high demand for goods-to-person picking robots in warehouse management applications globally. However, the unmanned aerial vehicles segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 21.9% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to rise in adoption in manufacturing facilities, warehouses, and others.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance during the forecast period

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the global autonomous mobile robot market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. This is due to adoption of state-of-the-art autonomous systems for warehouse management operations in countries such as Japan, China, and South Korea. However, LAMEA is estimated to manifest the largest CAGR of 19.8% during the forecast period, owing to rise in import-export activities of items and rise in adoption of for various operations such as raw material receiving, quality inspection, warehousing, and others.

Leading Market Players

Boston Dynamics

Clearpath Robotics, Inc.

Conveyco Technologies

Geekplus Technology Co., Ltd.

IAM Robotics

KUKA AG

MHS Global

Omron Group

Teradyne, Inc.

Locus Robotics

