Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Size Worth $8.3 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --The global autonomous mobile robots market size is expected to reach USD 8.3 billion by 2027 registering a CAGR of 19.6% from 2020 to 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) have triggered a paradigm shift in performing tasks that are commonly associated with manufacturing and distribution, such as material picking, handling, and sorting. These robots ensure reliable handling of raw material and manufactured items within any particular distribution and production facility, thereby eliminating any potential disruption in the operations. AMRs are typically equipped with different types of sensors, such as LiDAR sensors, to navigate safely through the equipment and workers.

Key suggestions from the report:

The adoption of material handling automation solutions for inventory management is growing significantly across various industries

The growing adoption of AMRs by the incumbents of the logistics industry to move intermediate products within the facility is expected to drive the market

The manufacturing end-use segment held the largest revenue share in 2019 and is expected to retain its leading position throughout the forecast period

This growth is due to the rising adoption of AMRs in the manufacturing sector as the costs associated with the maintenance and procurement of AMRs is significantly lesser than the costs incurred on staff salaries and other related benefits

Read 100 page research report with ToC on "Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By End-use (Wholesale & Distribution, Manufacturing), By Type (UAVs, Goods-to-Person Picking Robots), By Battery Type, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/autonomous-mobile-robots-market

Manufacturing and distribution facilities are aggressively deploying material handling automation systems for tasks, such as picking & packing, moving, and sorting items. Incumbents of the transportation & logistics industry are particularly deploying AMRs as part of the efforts to boost the production and distribution operations in line with the increasing demand. For instance, in April 2020, United Parcel Service of America, Inc., a supply chain management and package delivery company based in the U.S., partnered with Softeon, a provider of supply chain solutions, to launch the Warehouse Execution System (WES). The WES leverages autonomous robot capabilities to bring more efficiency to order intake and fulfillment.

The market is highly competitive and manufacturers are pursuing various strategic initiatives, such as M&A and R&D, to gain a competitive edge. For instance, in October 2019, Teradyne, Inc., a robotics company based in the U.S., completed the acquisition of AutoGuide Mobile Robots for USD 165 million. Teradyne, Inc. envisages leveraging AutoGuide Mobile Robots' modular architecture and innovative technologies to expand its reach in the autonomous mobile robot (AMR) market.

Grand View Research has segmented the global autonomous mobile robot market on the basis of type, battery type, end-use, and region:

Autonomous Mobile Robots Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Goods-to-Person Picking Robots



Self-Driving Forklifts



Autonomous Inventory of Robots



Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

Autonomous Mobile Robots Battery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Lead



Lithium-ion (Li-ion)



Nickel-based



Others

Autonomous Mobile Robots End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Manufacturing



Automotive





Aerospace





Electronics





Chemical





Pharmaceuticals





Plastics





Defense





FMCG





Others



Wholesale & Distribution



E-commerce





Retail Chains/Conveyance Stores





Others

Autonomous Mobile Robots Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Autonomous Mobile Robots Market

ABB

Bleum Robotics

Boston Dynamics

Clearpath Robotics, Inc.

GreyOrange

Harvest Automation

IAM Robotics

inVia Robotics, Inc.

Kuka AG

Teradyne, Inc.

Find more research reports on Next Generation Technologies Industry, by Grand View Research:

Warehouse Robotics Market – The global nurse call systems market size was valued to be around USD 1.2 billion in 2019 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of around 11.0% during the forecast period.

The global nurse call systems market size was valued to be around in 2019 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of around 11.0% during the forecast period. E-commerce Market – The global e-commerce market size was valued at USD 9.09 trillion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7% from 2020 to 2027.

The global e-commerce market size was valued at in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7% from 2020 to 2027. Forklift Market – The global forklift market size was valued at USD 49.6 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.