Autonomous Mobile Robots Market to Grow by USD 11.55 Billion from 2024-2028, Strong ROI and AI-Driven Market Transformation to Boost Revenue - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on market trends - The Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market size is estimated to grow by USD 11.55 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 33.2% during the forecast period. Good ROI offered by autonomous mobile robots is driving market growth, with a trend towards emergence of hybrid UMV systems. However, high deployment cost of autonomous mobile robots poses a challenge - Key market players include ABB Ltd., Align Production Systems, HAHN Group GmbH, IAM Robotics, JASCI LLC, Koerber AG, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., OMRON Corp., QinetiQ Ltd., Robotnik Automation SLL, SESTO ROBOTICS Pte. Ltd., Stanley Robotics, Teradyne Inc., Thales Group, The Boeing Co., Toyota Motor Corp., Vecna Robotics Inc., and Zebra Technologies Corp..

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered End-user (Aerospace and defense, Oil and gas, Logistics transportation and manufacturing, Agriculture and mining, and Others), Component (Hardware and Software), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Align Production Systems, HAHN Group GmbH, IAM Robotics, JASCI LLC, Koerber AG, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., OMRON Corp., QinetiQ Ltd., Robotnik Automation SLL, SESTO ROBOTICS Pte. Ltd., Stanley Robotics, Teradyne Inc., Thales Group, The Boeing Co., Toyota Motor Corp., Vecna Robotics Inc., and Zebra Technologies Corp.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The Autonomous Mobile Robots market is poised for growth during the forecast period, with a focus on developing hybrid Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs) and Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs). Product innovations include control systems enabling seamless automation transitions and adaptability to various communication bandwidths. Notable research is underway at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, exploring ROV-UUV switching for oil and gas industry applications. One such system, Strategic Robotic Systems Fusion, combines UUV and ROV capabilities, features advanced sensors, and offers efficiency, capability, and cost-effectiveness. These advancements are expected to fuel market expansion.

The Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR) market is experiencing significant growth, driven by trends in lithium-ion batteries and advanced sensor technologies. Companies like Tennant and VARGO are leading the charge, integrating AMRs into their operations for automotive segment applications. AI-enabled control towers and smart logistics solutions are streamlining warehouse automation for distribution centers. UPS and others are utilizing AMRs for sorting, pick and place, and tugging tasks. Warehouse fleet management is becoming more efficient with the integration of 5G networks and AI-based route mapping. GCC countries are investing heavily in this technology, with SICK Sensors and their light detection, ranging sensors, and LiDAR systems being key players. Boston Dynamics, with their AMRs and advanced AI algorithms, machine learning techniques, and computer vision, are revolutionizing labor optimization in warehouses and distribution centers. Unmanned aerial vehicles are also being explored for AMR applications. The future of AMRs is bright, with continued advancements in robotics, artificial intelligence, and sensor technologies.

Market Challenges

• The Autonomous Mobile Robots market involves significant upfront costs due to the use of sensors, software, and advanced technologies. These expenses include the purchase price of the robots, as well as modifications to infrastructure and facilities. Additional costs come from accessories, maintenance, and servicing. In agriculture, mobile robot platforms can cost between USD200,000 and USD350,000. Seasonality is a challenge, as these robots may not be useful for much of the year. Training costs for specialists and operators are also high. End-users demand cost-effective and profitable solutions, posing a hurdle for vendors. These factors may limit the growth of the Autonomous Mobile Robots market during the forecast period.

• Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) are revolutionizing industries, from e-commerce to healthcare and hospitality. Companies like ABB, Fetch Robotics, OTTO Motors, Locus Robotics, and Left Hand Robotics lead the market. Challenges include high initial investment, integrating AMRs with cloud computing, legacy systems, and compatibility issues. Industries such as logistics, food and beverage, and inventory management benefit from AMRs for order fulfillment, customer experiences, and lean operations. Key components include sensors, batteries, actuators, and vision cameras. Market segments include mobile industrial robots and hardware. Tier-one investors like Tiger Global Management and Linde are backing this trend. AMRs require onboard sensors, warehouse execution software, and self-driving forklifts. Data integration complexities, system scalability, and system complexity are ongoing challenges. Big data analytics and IoT play a crucial role in optimizing workflows. The Toro Company is also exploring AMRs for self-driving lawn mowers.

Segment Overview

This autonomous mobile robots market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 Aerospace and defense

1.2 Oil and gas

1.3 Logistics transportation and manufacturing

1.4 Agriculture and mining

1.5 Others Component 2.1 Hardware

2.2 Software Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Aerospace and defense- The global autonomous mobile robots market is poised for steady growth in the forecast period due to increasing defense budgets worldwide. Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs) offer significant advantages over manned submarines, including cost savings and enhanced threat detection in risky areas. Vendors are focusing on real-time image transmission, remote visual verification, and evidence recording to enhance UUV capabilities. Additionally, the integration of infrared sensors for night-time operations and the ability to reconfigure UUVs remotely are key developments driving market growth in the aerospace and defense sector. These cost-effective, low-maintenance solutions offer significant benefits, making them an attractive alternative to labor-intensive vehicles like surface ships.

Research Analysis

Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) are revolutionizing the logistics and manufacturing industries with their ability to automate labor-intensive tasks, optimize workflows, and increase efficiency. These robots, which include tuggers, pick-and-place systems, and sorting robots, utilize advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, sensor technologies, and cameras to navigate and operate in complex environments. Warehouses and distribution centers are major adopters of AMRs, with e-commerce companies leading the charge due to the high demand for fast and accurate order fulfillment. The Toro Company and Left Hand Robotics are among the innovators in this space, leveraging 5G networks to enable real-time data processing and communication between robots and their human counterparts. AMRs are also being explored for use in industries such as agriculture and construction, with applications ranging from unmanned aerial vehicles to heavy-duty tugging systems. Overall, the adoption of AMRs is driving significant labor optimization and productivity gains across various industries.

Market Research Overview

Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) are revolutionizing automation in various industries, including logistics, warehouses, and manufacturing. These robots utilize advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, sensor technologies, and computer vision to optimize labor, improve inventory management, and enhance customer experiences. AMRs are equipped with sensors like LiDAR systems, ultrasonic sensors, and vision cameras for navigation and obstacle detection. Companies are investing heavily in this technology, with the hardware segment including sensors, batteries, and actuators. However, integrating AMRs into existing workflows and legacy systems can present challenges, including compatibility issues, data integration complexities, and system scalability. The market is expected to grow significantly, with key applications in e-commerce, food and beverage, healthcare, hospitality, and logistics. Major sectors include warehouses, distribution centers, and the automotive industry. Companies are exploring AI-enabled control towers, self-driving forklifts, and 5G networks to enhance AMR capabilities. E-commerce giants, logistics providers, and manufacturing companies are leading the adoption of AMRs for order fulfillment, pick and place, sorting, and tugging. The future of AMRs lies in advanced AI algorithms, machine learning techniques, and IoT integration for big data analytics.

