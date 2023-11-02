Autonomous Technology Integration and Traffic Control Initiatives Boost Demand for Articulated Buses Worldwide

DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Articulated Bus Market 2023-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global articulated bus market is poised for substantial growth, with a forecasted increase of USD 1,735.21 million during the period from 2022 to 2027.

This projected growth represents a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.52% during the forecast period. The market's expansion is primarily driven by the numerous benefits associated with articulated buses, the global trend of growing urbanization, and an increasing emphasis on adopting sustainable modes of transportation.

Market Dynamics

The global articulated bus market analysis encompasses a comprehensive examination of market size and forecasts, industry trends, growth drivers, and challenges, along with a vendor analysis featuring approximately 25 vendors. The report provides an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, recent trends, drivers, and the overall market environment.

Market Segmentation

The global articulated bus market is segmented as follows:

By Fuel Type:

  • Diesel
  • Electric and Hybrid
  • Others

By Type:

  • Single-decker bus
  • Double-decker bus

By Geographical Landscape:

  • Europe
  • APAC (Asia-Pacific)
  • North America
  • South America
  • Middle East and Africa

Key Findings

One of the primary drivers of articulated bus market growth is the increasing adoption of electric articulated buses. Additionally, the incorporation of autonomous technology in articulated buses and the global government focus on traffic control are expected to contribute to substantial market demand in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape

The report covers various companies operating in the articulated bus market, including:

  • AB Volvo
  • BYD Co. Ltd.
  • Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles SA
  • IRIZAR SOCIEDAD COOPERATIVA
  • Iveco Group N.V
  • Koc Holding AS
  • Mercedes Benz Group AG
  • Tata Motors Ltd.
  • Van Hool NV
  • Volkswagen AG

