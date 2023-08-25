Autonomous Tractors Market worth $7.1 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Autonomous Tractors Market is estimated at USD 2.4 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 7.1 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 24.0% from 2023 to 2028 according to a report published by MarketsandMarkets™.

The autonomous tractor market is undergoing a significant transformation, reshaping modern agriculture in profound ways. As technology advances, automation is becoming more prevalent in farming operations, introducing a new era of efficiency, precision, and sustainability. The global autonomous tractor market is experiencing rapid growth due to factors such as labor shortages, the need for increased productivity, and advancements in artificial intelligence, sensors, and GPS technologies. The market is witnessing a surge in research and development, collaborations, and investments by key players, including traditional agricultural machinery manufacturers and technology companies. Autonomous tractors bring unparalleled precision to farming tasks, from planting and fertilizing to cultivating and harvesting. GPS-guided operations ensure accurate and consistent actions, reducing wastage and optimizing resource utilization. Autonomous tractors collect real-time data on soil conditions, crop health, and weather. Farmers can use this information to make informed decisions, adjust planting strategies, and optimize input application, ultimately boosting yield. The autonomous tractor market is reshaping agriculture by introducing automation, data-driven decision-making, and increased operational efficiency. These advancements hold the potential to address long standing challenges, such as labor shortages and resource optimization, while paving the way for more sustainable and productive farming practices.

The seed sowing segment, by farm application, is expected to be the fastest growing in 2023.

Autonomous tractors revolutionize seed sowing with precise GPS-guided operations, eliminating errors for uniform seed distribution and optimal planting depth. These tractors work day and night, maximizing planting windows and improving productivity. Real-time data collection enables data-driven decisions, adjusting planting parameters based on field conditions for better yield. Integration with digital systems allows remote monitoring and management, streamlining operations and enhancing efficiency in seed sowing.

The above 100 Hp power output segment is expected to dominate the market in 2023.

Autonomous tractors with power outputs above 100 horsepower are poised to revolutionize agriculture and play a pivotal role in dominating the autonomous tractor market. These high-power autonomous machines bring several transformative changes to the industry. Larger farms and heavy-duty operations require higher power outputs. Autonomous tractors above 100 horsepower can handle a wider range of tasks, including plowing, planting, and cultivating large fields, significantly enhancing operational efficiency. With their higher capacity, these tractors can cover larger areas in a shorter time, optimizing planting and harvesting windows. Coupled with advanced GPS and sensor technologies, they ensure precision in operations, reducing input wastage and increasing yield. Larger operations often face labor shortages, especially during peak seasons. High-power autonomous tractors reduce the need for manual labor, enabling continuous and consistent work without breaks. High-power autonomous tractors are set to transform agriculture by offering unmatched efficiency, precision, and scalability. As technology continues to evolve and the agricultural landscape shifts toward larger and more mechanized operations, these tractors are positioned to dominate the autonomous tractor market, driving the future of modern farming.

North America is expected to account for the largest market share in 2023.

The North American autonomous tractor market is witnessing substantial growth driven by a convergence of factors. The region's advanced technological infrastructure and strong agricultural industry create a fertile ground for the adoption of autonomous solutions. The high labor costs and increasing scarcity of skilled farm laborers are pushing farmers to seek innovative alternatives that can enhance efficiency. North America's vast agricultural landscapes, characterized by large-scale commercial farms, amplify the demand for autonomous tractors. These machines offer the potential to streamline operations across expansive fields and optimize resource utilization. Moreover, the prevalence of precision agriculture practices in North America aligns with the capabilities of autonomous tractors. These machines can precisely plant seeds, apply fertilizers, and manage pests, aligning with the goals of precision agriculture to improve yield and reduce environmental impact. Government support and favorable policies, alongside research and development efforts by agricultural technology companies, contribute to the growth of the autonomous tractor market. Regulatory frameworks that encourage innovation and technology adoption, coupled with financial incentives, play a pivotal role in accelerating adoption. The region's strong focus on sustainability and environmental stewardship also aligns with the benefits of autonomous tractors. These machines optimize input application, reducing waste and minimizing the ecological footprint of farming operations.

In summary, the North American autonomous tractor market's growth is propelled by factors like technological readiness, labor constraints, precision agriculture adoption, government initiatives, and sustainability concerns. These dynamics are fostering a fertile environment for the integration of autonomous solutions, redefining modern farming practices for enhanced efficiency and productivity.

Major players operating in the Autonomous Tractors market include AGCO Corporation (US), CNH Industrial N.V. (UK), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (India), Deere & Company (US), Kubota Corporation (Japan), Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan), Autonomous Tractors Corporation (US), SDF Group (Italy), Iseki & CO., LTD. (Japan), TYM Corporation (South Korea), J C Bamford Excavators Ltd. (UK), Tractors and Farm Equipment (India), Sonalika (India), Daedong (South Korea), CLAAS KGaA mBH (Germany) and Argo Tractors (Italy).

