Autonomous Trains Global Market Report 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Major players in the autonomous trains market are Alstom S.A, ABB, Bombardier Transportation, CRRC Transportation, Hitachi Ltd, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Siemens AG, Thales Group, and Ansaldo.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277719/?utm_source=PRN

Source: ReportLinker

The global autonomous trains market will grow from $9.08 billion in 2022 to $9.79 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The autonomous trains market is expected to grow to $13.00 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.4%.

The autonomous trains market consists of sales of light trains, rapid transit trains, commuter trains, inter-city trains, and high speed trains.Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.

The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

Autonomous train are trains that have an automatic train protection (ATP) system enabled, which helps the train to automatically stop at signals with speed control.

Western Europewas the largest region in the autonomous trains market in 2022.Asia Pacific was the second largest region in the autonomous trains market.

The regions covered in the autonomous trains market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The main train types in the autonomous train market are suburban trains, trams, monorails, subways, and long-distance trains.A tram is an electric vehicle that transports people, mainly in cities, along metal tracks.

The technologies involved are automatic train control (ATC), communication-based train control (CBC), European Railway Traffic Management System (TERMS), and positive train control (PTC).The grades of automation involved are GOA1, GOA2, GOA3, and GOA4.

The applications involved are passenger trains, freight, and mining.

The increased need for a safe, efficient, cheap, fast, and reliable mode of transportation is contributing to the growth of the global autonomous train market.Rail is the safest mode of land transport and the most attractive to the customer.

It is also one of the fastest modes of transport, which moves on high-speed lines that are expected to average up to 300 km/hour.The distance of 1000 km can easily be reached within 5 to 7 hours.

It offers much greater flexibility of time, allowing train frequencies to be better matched to demand at peak and off-peak times.This offers a much better service to potential passengers and drives an increase in passenger numbers.

When it comes to fares, intra-modal competition among railway operators and competition among railway suppliers will keep fares affordable even in countries with low per capita income. Increased safety and cheaper fares compared to other transport options drove the autonomous train market.

High deployment and operational costs, along with increased security concerns, are expected to limit the growth of the autonomous train market.The capital costs of signalling and control equipment are likely to be associated with maintenance costs, operational costs, and large capital investments.

On the other hand, the transfer of data between a train's safety-critical systems, in particular, is a potential target for hackers.ATO (Automatic Train Operation), with its interconnectivity with other systems, has an increased threat, making it potentially vulnerable to cyber-attack.

As it transfers high resolution, real-time train determination information between the wayside, the train, and the control center, it is essential to ensure this vital data remains secure.

LiDAR and artificial intelligence are increasingly being used in autonomous trains to improve the performance of the trains.The LIDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) system measures the speed of moving trains and captures irregularities in the track, evaluating the rail track quality.

It uses two pairs of lenses to capture speed signals from both rails individually.The track speed, curvature, and lateral and vertical geometry variations on each side are determined.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is expected to improve the performance of automated metro lines by enabling predictive maintenance, which helps to reduce incidents and assist operators to recover from incidents more quickly.Controlling the control centre with visual and voice interactions during an incident is a time-consuming process.

AI also helps to reduce these interactions and allows traffic controllers to focus on the core problem.

In February 2020, Alstom, a France-based manufacturing company, acquired Bombardier Inc. for $7.02 billion to $7.50 billion. The acquisition of Bombardier Transportation is a one-time opportunity coming at the right moment for Alstom. It has significantly strengthened its operational and financial profile over the past 4 years to accelerate its strategic roadmap and add to Alstom's complementary commercial and industrial platforms. Bombardier Inc. is a Canada-based train transport company.

The countries covered in the autonomous trains market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, USA.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The autonomous train market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides autonomous train market statistics, including global market size, regional shares, competitors with an autonomous train market share, detailed autonomous train market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the autonomous train industry. This autonomous train market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277719/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker