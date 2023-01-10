Autonomous Trains Market Value to Reach US$ 25.0 Billion by 2031, Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Rapid expansion of monorail and metro infrastructure across developed and developing countries is expected to drive demand opportunities in the global autonomous trains market





Rise in adoption of autonomous transit solutions across emerging economies is expected to propel the market growth in Asia Pacific during the forecast period

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global autonomous trains market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031, as per the market forecast presented in the research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR).

Key Findings

Urban population across the globe has increased over the last few years, leading to rise in need for dependable transportation solutions to fulfill the current demands. Moreover, increase in globalization has resulted in a surge in demand for transportation of freight and goods. The rise in adoption of autonomous rail transport solutions across the globe is creating profitable prospects in the global market.





Government and municipal authorities across many developed and developing countries are focusing on developing robust solutions to address the issue of traffic congestion in urban cities. Hence, they are expanding monorail and metro infrastructure in these areas. This factor is likely to increase the sale of autonomous trains which have the ability to provide smooth operations in mass transit rail networks.





Adoption of automation is increasing across a wide range of transportation systems including the rail industry. Technological advancements such as driver assistance systems are gaining impetus as they help regional, tram, and mainline operators to increase the flexibility, energy efficiency, and capacity of overall rail operations. Moreover, automatic obstacle detection technology is anticipated to play a crucial role in the future trends in train automation. Many metro lines from urban cities have incorporated level 4 GoA driverless train operations. These factors are likely to drive the market growth in the near future, as per the TMR study, which offers important insights about current and historical market trends.





The rail industry is anticipated to observe scarcity of trained drivers. This factor is expected to fuel the adoption of autonomous trains in the next few years. Moreover, the global autonomous trains industry is projected to be driven by increase in trend of electrification and awareness about rising tailpipe emission levels.





Adoption of autonomous or driverless technology is anticipated to rise in monorails, trams, and metro rails. Hence, usage of autonomous trains is foreseen to increase for passenger transit instead of freight transport in the upcoming years.

Growth Drivers

Surge in need for larger mobility solutions due to increased urbanization across the globe is fueling business growth in the autonomous trains market





Rising issues of traffic jams is likely to lead to increase in adoption of autonomous train solutions in the next few years

Regional Analysis

Demand for autonomous trains is anticipated to rise in Asia Pacific during the forecast period due to increasing urbanization and industrialization in emerging economies such as India , South Korea , and China





during the forecast period due to increasing urbanization and industrialization in emerging economies such as , , and North America held third-largest share of the autonomous trains market in 2021. The market growth in North America can be attributed to rise in commercial usage of semi-autonomous ( GoA 3) and fully automated metro lines in the region.

Autonomous Trains Market: Competition Landscape

Market players are focusing on incorporation of innovative technologies in order to develop highly advanced autonomous trains





Companies are using the strategies of merger and acquisition in order to maintain their prominent market share

Autonomous Trains Market: Key Players

Alstom

ABB

Beijing Traffic Control Technology

American Equipment Company

Bharat Forge

Belden

CAF

Bombardier

CRRC

Calamp

Deutsche Bahn

Deuta

Hitachi

General Electric

Intesens

Ingeteam

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Siemens

Thales Group

Tech Mahindra Ltd.

Tvema

Transmashholding

Wabtec Corporation

Autonomous Trains Market Segmentation

Grade of Automation

GOA 1



GOA 2



GOA 3



GOA 4

Train Type

Metro/Monorail



Light Rail



High-speed Rail/Bullet Train

Technology

CBTC



ERTMS



PTC



ATC

Component

Tachometer



Doppler



Accelerometer



Camera



Antenna



Radio Set

Track Length

Asia Pacific



Europe



North America



Middle East & Africa

&

South America

Application

Passenger Train



Freight Train

Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& South America

