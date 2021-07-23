Autonomous Vehicle Development Platform Market growth in Auto Parts & Equipment Industry | Emerging Trends, Company Risk, and Key Executives | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. BMW Group, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., Renault SA, Tesla Inc., Toyota Motor Corp., and Volkswagen AG are some of the major market participants. Improved smartphone ecosystem and the availability of intelligent transportation system (ITS) corridors and smart road infrastructure will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Autonomous Vehicle Development Platform Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Autonomous Vehicle Development Platform Market is segmented as below:

Technology

Mixed AVDP



Image-based AVDP



Sensor Fusion-based AVDP

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Autonomous Vehicle Development Platform Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the autonomous vehicle development platform market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include BMW Group, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., Renault SA, Tesla Inc., Toyota Motor Corp., and Volkswagen AG.

The report also covers the following areas:

Autonomous Vehicle Development Platform Market size

Autonomous Vehicle Development Platform Market trends

Autonomous Vehicle Development Platform Market industry analysis

The autonomous vehicle development platform market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate. The support for autonomous vehicles from the auto insurance sector will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the Cybersecurity breach issues will hamper the market growth.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the autonomous vehicle development platform market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Autonomous Vehicle Development Platform Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist autonomous vehicle development platform market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the autonomous vehicle development platform market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the autonomous vehicle development platform market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of autonomous vehicle development platform market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

Mixed AVDP - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Image-based AVDP - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Sensor fusion-based AVDP - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Technology

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

BMW Group

Daimler AG

Ford Motor Co.

General Motors Co.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Hyundai Motor Co.

Renault SA

Tesla Inc.

Toyota Motor Corp.

Volkswagen AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

