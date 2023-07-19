Autonomous Vehicle Market size worth $ 1,278,840.57 Million, Globally, by 2030 at 37.61% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The "Global Autonomous Vehicle Market Size By Automation, By Component, By Application, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Autonomous Vehicle Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Autonomous Vehicle Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 37.61% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 91,671.67 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1,278,840.57 Million by the end of the forecast period.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Autonomous Vehicle Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Autonomous Vehicle Market Witnesses Significant Growth: Market Drivers, Outlook, and Key Players Unveiled

The autonomous vehicle market, commonly known as the self-driving car market, is experiencing rapid expansion during the forecasted period. Equipped with advanced sensors and control systems, autonomous vehicles can operate with minimal human input, making them capable of sensing their environment and navigating safely. A comprehensive market research report has been released, analyzing the key factors contributing to the market's growth, opportunities for further expansion, potential benefits, and the challenges it faces.

The Global Autonomous Vehicle Market is witnessing remarkable growth, primarily driven by increasing demand and significant technological advancements in accuracy offerings. Autonomous vehicles have the potential to revolutionize transportation by providing first/last mile services, complementing public transport, and addressing the first-mile-last-mile problem in larger cities with inadequate infrastructure.

Key Benefits of Autonomous Vehicles:

The report highlights numerous advantages that autonomous vehicles offer, including:

Reducing travel time by up to 40 percent.

Reclaiming up to 80 billion hours lost in commuting and congestion.

Decreasing fuel consumption by up to 40 percent.

These transformative benefits are estimated to generate approximately USD 1.3 trillion in cost and time savings.

Impact on Real Estate:

The introduction of autonomous vehicles is expected to significantly reduce demands for street parking and dedicated parking lots. This, in turn, would free up substantial real estate space, enabling alternative uses such as parks, residential areas, and office spaces. Additionally, autonomous passenger vehicles' capability to drop off commuters at their destination and park themselves where space is available could lead to a reduction in the need for extensive parking areas, potentially lowering real estate costs.

Opportunities for Scalability:

Market disruptions and advancements in the autonomous vehicle industry have created vast opportunities for scalability. To fully unlock the market's futuristic potential, the report emphasizes the importance of establishing an enabling and agile framework. Several factors, including technological advancements and evolving consumer preferences, are paving the way for growth over the forecasted period.

Key Players:

The key players in the Global Autonomous Vehicle Market include renowned industry leaders such as Tesla, Volkswagen Group, General Motors, and others. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of these companies, covering aspects such as company overview, ranking analysis, regional and industry footprint, ACE Matrix assessment, financial statements, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis.

Challenges and Outlook:

Despite the promising growth, the expansion of the autonomous vehicle market faces certain challenges, primarily relating to technology and regulations. Rigid regulatory affairs have impacted the market's enlargement, and complex setups within the autonomous industry have created restraints, potentially hindering its growth in the near future. However, a proactive approach to address these challenges and create an enabling environment is crucial for the market's sustainable growth.

In conclusion, the Global Autonomous Vehicle Market is experiencing remarkable growth, driven by rising demand, technological advancements, and the potential for significant cost and time savings. As the industry moves forward, key players' actions and collaborative efforts to overcome challenges will be pivotal in shaping the autonomous vehicle market's future.

To get market data, market insights, financial statements and a comprehensive analysis of the Global Autonomous Vehicle Market, please Contact Verified Market Research®.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Autonomous Vehicle Market into Automation, Component, Application, And Geography.

Autonomous Vehicle Market, by Automation

Level 1



Level 2



Level 3



Level 4



Level 5

Autonomous Vehicle Market, by Component

Hardware



Software



Service

Autonomous Vehicle Market, by Application

Transportation and Logistics



Civil



Defence



Others

Autonomous Vehicle Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

SOURCE Verified Market Research