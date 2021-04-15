Autonomous Vehicle Personal Rapid Transit (PRT) Has Emerged as a Green Urban Transport Mode and Investment Opportunity

PARK CITY, Utah, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Personal Rapid Transport (PRT) is small autonomous podcars on dedicated guiderails or grades. There are currently four PRT systems in operation, but the industry is set for rapid 2020's growth. And PRT's emergence is happening largely under the media radar.

Discussions with 9 PRT firm CEOs identified an $82 billion pipeline of advanced PRT projects worldwide. Most activity is in India, China, and the UAE. Of this, ~$14 billion of PRT projects can begin within 5 years: there are already 13 PRT networks contracted with various cities and states, or under construction. Examples are Chengdu Airport (China, Ultra MTS), Amsterdam Park & Ride (Netherlands, 2getthere), and Las Vegas Loop (USA, Boring Company). These 13 constitute ~240km of PRT track, with 5 additional projects under bid in India (~206km).

A lengthy Investment Research report (freely available from Praetor Capital) details the opportunity in solar-powered, autonomous vehicle PRT. The report concludes that early investors in PRT companies have a potential ~$45 billion investment-gain opportunity.

The research describes - with numerous examples - why these PRT systems are gaining traction as green urban transportation solutions in a potential $1.5 trillion global market.

First, PRT's low capital cost (<$12 mill p/m) and low operating costs are partly the result of several technologies maturing (e.g. solar energy, electric motors and composite materials). These can combine to make large urban PRT networks profitable at affordable fare levels.

Second, elevated PRT systems can use road rights-of-way to provide taxi-like urban transportation with passenger volumes of 6+ road lanes. Such ~16 feet high networks can free urban surface space for other uses like parks or bike lanes.

Third, large PRT networks can lower traffic congestion by ~20%.

Fourth, PRT Firms like Futran, Transit X and Vuba will provide solar arrays above suspended vehicle networks. These become zero-emission urban power grids (~1 MW p/m) and can provide the climate benefit of eliminating ~8 million tonnes of CO2 from the atmosphere, the equivalent sequestration of a 46 km2 forest.

Fifth, PRT Autonomous control systems are the first to deliver the promise of self-driving vehicles: 40+ mph speeds, nonstop trips, smart routing and completely safe.

