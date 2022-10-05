Autonomous Vehicle Sensors Market size to grow by 42.32 million units; Development of an autonomous fleet of cab and parcel delivery services emerge as key trend -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Global Autonomous Vehicle Sensors Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market size will grow by 42.32 million units, accelerating at a CAGR of 20.34% during the forecast period. Technavio has considered various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report Here to get an idea of the overall scope of the full report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Autonomous Vehicle Sensors Market 2022-2026

The development of an autonomous fleet of cab and parcel delivery services is identified as one of the major trends in the market. Major automobile manufacturers have been focusing on the development of autonomous technologies for cab and delivery services. For instance, Mercedes Benz entered into a partnership with Uber to develop autonomous cabs by 2021. Similarly, Ford entered into a partnership with Lyft, an online ride-sharing company, to develop a fleet of autonomous taxis by 2021. Ford is developing an automotive AI that can be integrated into the vehicles under Lyft. The partnership mainly allows Ford to leverage the entire fleet owned by Lyft for testing the capabilities of automotive AI. This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The autonomous vehicle sensors market report covers the following areas:

Autonomous Vehicle Sensors Market Size

Autonomous Vehicle Sensors Market Trends

Autonomous Vehicle Sensors Market Industry Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global autonomous vehicle sensors market as a part of the global auto parts and equipment market within the global auto components market. The global auto parts and equipment market covers companies engaged in the production of parts and accessories for automobiles like passenger cars (PCs), electric vehicles (EVs), commercial vehicles (CVs), heavy-duty vehicles, and off-road vehicles, motorcycles, scooters, quad bikes, and three-wheelers. The growth of the parent market will be driven by the increase in electronic components in automobiles and the integration of safety systems.

The market in focus will be driven by the maturing autonomous vehicle concept. However, system reliability and uncertainty in user acceptance of autonomous features might hamper the market growth. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Aptiv Plc, Asahi Kasei Corp., Brigade Electronics Group Plc, Continental AG, Denso Corp., First Sensor AG, Gentex Corp., HELLA GmbH and Co. KG, Ibeo Automotive Systems GmbH, LeddarTech Inc., Lumentum Holdings Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nidec Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., PIXELPLUS Co. Ltd, Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, STMicroelectronics NV, and Valeo SA are identified as major market participants.

Autonomous Vehicle Sensors Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global autonomous vehicle sensors market is segmented as below:

Product

Image Sensors



Radar Sensors



LiDAR Sensors



Other Sensors

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



The Middle East And Africa

Autonomous Vehicle Sensors Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist autonomous vehicle sensors market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the autonomous vehicle sensors market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the autonomous vehicle sensors market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of autonomous vehicle sensors market vendors

Autonomous Vehicle Sensors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.34% Market growth 2022-2026 42.32 million units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.68 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aptiv Plc, Asahi Kasei Corp., Brigade Electronics Group Plc, Continental AG, Denso Corp., First Sensor AG, Gentex Corp., HELLA GmbH and Co. KG, Ibeo Automotive Systems GmbH, LeddarTech Inc., Lumentum Holdings Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nidec Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., PIXELPLUS Co. Ltd, Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, STMicroelectronics NV, and Valeo SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

