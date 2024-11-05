Autonomous Vehicle Sensors Market to Expand by USD 6.28 Billion from 2024-2028, Driven by Advancements in Autonomous Vehicles and AI-Redefined Market Landscape - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with market evolution powered by AI - The global autonomous vehicle sensors market size is estimated to grow by USD 6.28 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 57.2% during the forecast period. Maturing autonomous vehicle concept is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing popularity of CMOS image sensors in camera based ADAS. However, system reliability and uncertainty in user acceptance of autonomous features poses a challenge.Key market players include Aptiv Plc, Asahi Kasei Corp., Brigade Electronics Group Plc, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Gentex Corp., HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, Ibeo Automotive Systems GmbH, LeddarTech Inc., Lumentum Holdings Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nidec Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., PIXELPLUS Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, STMicroelectronics International N.V., and Valeo SA.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Autonomous Vehicle Sensors Market 2024-2028

Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View the snapshot of this report

Autonomous Vehicle Sensors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 57.2% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 6281.7 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 49.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key countries US, China, Germany, and Japan Key companies profiled Aptiv Plc, Asahi Kasei Corp., Brigade Electronics Group Plc, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Gentex Corp., HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, Ibeo Automotive Systems GmbH, LeddarTech Inc., Lumentum Holdings Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nidec Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., PIXELPLUS Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, STMicroelectronics International N.V., and Valeo SA

Market Driver

The Autonomous Vehicle Sensors Market has witnessed a significant shift from expensive CCD technology to CMOS image sensors in automotive camera modules. OEMs have adopted CMOS sensors due to their noise-correction technologies, charge-to-voltage conversion technologies, digitized circuits, and amplifiers. These sensors provide clear, blur-free images even in low visibility conditions and operate effectively within a temperature range of 67°F to 257°F. The increasing demand for convenience and safety features in automobiles, such as lane assist systems, blind spot detection systems, forward collision systems, and pedestrian detection and protection systems, fuels the market growth for CMOS image sensors. FillFactory, now part of Cypress Semiconductor, in partnership with Melexis, has developed MLX75006 CIF format (352 x 288) and MLX 75007 Panoramic VGA (750 x 400) sensors, specifically designed for automotive applications. These sensors offer features like snapshot shutter, flexible windowing and subsampling, and extended dynamic range by multiple slope operation, making them ideal for automotive ADAS systems. The focus on consumer safety further boosts the demand for these advanced sensors in the autonomous vehicle industry.

Autonomous vehicles are revolutionizing the automotive industry with advanced sensors playing a crucial role. These sensors monitor and control temperature, pressure levels, pollution, and more for enhanced safety and performance. ADAS technologies like LiDAR, Radar, Ultrasonic Sensors, and High-Resolution Cameras enable obstacle detection, collision avoidance, and autonomous parking. OEMs integrate AI and SoC for real-time data processing and analysis. Electric vehicles also adopt these sensors for safety features like AEB, blind spot detection, ACC, and lane keeping assist. Road asset management and vehicle connectivity (V2V, V2X) further enhance the autonomous driving experience. With self-diagnostics, autonomous valet parking, and automated highway pilot, the future of transportation is safer and more efficient. Safety measures like these ensure a seamless transition to driverless cars and automated vehicles.

Request Sample of our comprehensive report now to stay ahead in the AI-driven market evolution!

Market Challenges

The autonomous vehicle sensors market faces challenges in gaining user acceptance due to concerns over system reliability. With the increasing adoption of autonomous technologies in passenger vehicles, particularly for first-time users, it is crucial for manufacturers to assure customers of the technology's reliability. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) in Level 3 autonomous vehicles offer safety features, but the safety aspect is not yet clear. False positives and occasional system faults can lead to user mistrust and hinder market growth. Proper tuning of sensors and systems is essential to avoid unwanted stoppages and maintain user confidence. Emerging markets like India pose challenges due to price sensitivity, infrastructure limitations, and regulatory requirements. Additionally, the lack of a skilled workforce to support and maintain these technologies may hinder growth in the global market. Electronic system manufacturers must consider these factors to meet user expectations and ensure the successful implementation of autonomous vehicle technology.

pose challenges due to price sensitivity, infrastructure limitations, and regulatory requirements. Additionally, the lack of a skilled workforce to support and maintain these technologies may hinder growth in the global market. Electronic system manufacturers must consider these factors to meet user expectations and ensure the successful implementation of autonomous vehicle technology. The Autonomous Vehicle Sensors Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for advanced safety features in self-driving automobiles. Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) and Blind Spot Detection systems are becoming standard features, while Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Lane Keeping Assist are also gaining popularity. Autonomous Parking, Self-Diagnostics, and Autonomous Valet Parking are also emerging technologies. However, challenges remain in areas like High-level Fusion and Feature-level Fusion, as well as ensuring compatibility with Electric Vehicles (EVs) and their Battery Management Systems (BMS). Greenhouse gas emissions and fuel economy are also key considerations, as is the availability of mapping data and real-time traffic updates. Temperature management, Agent levels, Pressure levels, and Emission levels are essential for optimal Automotive Performance. Budget vehicles present a challenge, but technologies like LiDAR sensors and Road Asset Management are helping to address this. Additionally, the integration of Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V), Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X), Automated Highway Pilot, and Vehicle Connectivity are crucial for the future of Autonomous Vehicle Technology.

Discover how AI is revolutionizing market trends- Get your access now!

Segment Overview

This autonomous vehicle sensors market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Image sensors

1.2 Radar sensors

1.3 LiDAR sensors

1.4 Others Geography 2.1 North America

2.2 Europe

2.3 APAC

2.4 South America

2.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Image sensors- The automotive camera market has witnessed notable growth over the last decade, with automotive camera modules becoming increasingly essential in modern vehicles. These modules, installed in the front, rear, and side of automobiles, provide critical information about the surroundings, enhancing safety features and preventing accidents. Applications of automotive image sensors include Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), driver monitoring, recording, eMirrors, cabin monitors, rear-view, surround-view, and night vision systems. ADAS sub-systems utilize camera input for improved obstacle detection, such as pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, roadside recognition, and collision alerts. Stereo cameras, which simulate human binocular vision, offer high performance and cost efficiency, making them a popular choice over monocular cameras. The growing preference for CMOS image sensors in automotive cameras, due to their wide-angle view and cost-effectiveness, is fueling market growth. The shortcomings of radar technology and advancements in image processing techniques have further increased the demand for cameras in the automotive industry. These factors collectively contribute to the growth of the automotive camera sensors market during the forecast period.

Download a Sample of our comprehensive report today to discover how AI-driven innovations are reshaping competitive dynamics

Research Analysis

Autonomous vehicles rely heavily on advanced sensors to monitor and control various parameters for safe and efficient operation. These sensors include LiDAR for object detection and distance measurement, temperature sensors for cabin comfort and engine cooling, pressure sensors for tire inflation and engine performance, and pollution sensors for air quality management. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) such as autonomous emergency braking (AEB), blind spot detection, adaptive cruise control (ACC), and lane keeping assist also utilize sensors for real-time data processing. Road asset management systems use sensors to monitor and analyze road conditions, while data security and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies ensure data privacy and enhance vehicle safety measures. Self-diagnostics and autonomous parking systems further add to the functionality of autonomous vehicle sensors. The sensor market for autonomous vehicles is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing demand for safety, comfort, and efficiency in automated transportation.

Market Research Overview

Autonomous vehicles rely on advanced sensors to monitor and control various aspects of their environment and operation. These sensors include high-resolution cameras, LiDAR, radar, ultrasonic sensors, and temperature, pressure, and emission level sensors. Temperature management is crucial for maintaining optimal vehicle performance and ensuring passenger comfort. Pressure levels are monitored to ensure safe operation of systems such as brakes and tires. Emission levels are tracked to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve fuel economy. Autonomous vehicle sensors also play a key role in safety features such as collision avoidance systems (AEB), blind spot detection, adaptive cruise control (ACC), lane keeping assist, autonomous parking, self-diagnostics, and autonomous valet parking. Advanced technology integration, including artificial intelligence (AI) and system-on-chip (SoC), enables high-level and feature-level sensor fusion for real-time traffic updates and mapping data. Autonomous vehicle sensors are also used in road asset management and transportation infrastructure to assess traffic speed and improve vehicle connectivity through V2V (vehicle-to-vehicle) and V2X (vehicle-to-everything) communication. Electric vehicles (EVs) also utilize battery management systems (BMS) to optimize battery performance and ensure safe charging. In summary, autonomous vehicle sensors play a critical role in monitoring and controlling temperature, pressure levels, pollution levels, and safety features in passenger vehicles, safety measures in driverless and automated cars, and transportation infrastructure for self-driving automobiles. Advanced technology integration, including AI and SoC, enables high-level and feature-level sensor fusion for improved automotive performance, fuel economy, and real-time traffic updates.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Image Sensors



Radar Sensors



LiDAR Sensors



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio