Autonomous Vehicles Market is to grow by USD 319.4 billion from 2022 to 2027- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The autonomous vehicles market is estimated to grow by USD 319.41 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 38.45%. The autonomous vehicles market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer autonomous vehicles market are AB Volvo, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Baidu Inc., BMW AG, Continental AG, Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co, Honda Motor Co. Ltd, Hyundai Motor Co, Intel Corp., Mercedes Benz Group AG, Navistar International Corp., Renault SAS, Robert Bosch GmbH, Stellantis NV, Tesla Inc., Toyota Motor Corp., and Volkswagen AG. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Autonomous Vehicles Market

Company Offering:

AB Volvo - The company offers autonomous vehicles such as Volvo autonomous trucks.

Alphabet Inc. - The company offers autonomous vehicles through its brand Waymo.

Baidu Inc. - The company offers autonomous vehicles through its brand Apollo.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

North America is estimated to account for 37% of the global market growth during the forecast period. In 2022, the US took the lead in the North American autonomous vehicles market, with Canada and Mexico also making notable contributions. The shift towards autonomous technology in the region is primarily propelled by the increasing demand for safety and convenience.

Impactful driver- Automotive OEMs' emphasis on achieving autonomous vehicles

Automotive OEMs' emphasis on achieving autonomous vehicles Key Trend - The trend of utilizing autonomous vehicles for cab and parcel delivery services

- The trend of utilizing autonomous vehicles for cab and parcel delivery services Major Challenges - High driver distraction with an increase in vehicle automation

Market Segmentation

The autonomous car market share growth by the transportation and logistics segment will be significant during the forecast period. The utilization of autonomous vehicles in logistics is poised for significant growth in the coming forecast period. Numerous manufacturers, autonomous technology developers, and system integrators have been actively assessing the commercial feasibility of fully autonomous buses for transportation and logistics purposes. Various operational models, including line-based transit and shuttle services, among others, are being explored for autonomous buses. The emergence of novel public transportation modes is anticipated to disrupt the traditional bus transit system, serving as a catalyst for the adoption of fully autonomous transportation vehicles. Initially, fully autonomous buses are likely to be deployed in the public transportation sector, primarily as mini-buses functioning as shuttles.

Autonomous Vehicles Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 38.45% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 37.22 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France

