Autonomous Vehicles Market is to grow by USD 319.4 billion from 2022 to 2027- Technavio

Technavio

14 Nov, 2023, 17:35 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The autonomous vehicles market is estimated to grow by USD 319.41 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 38.45%. The autonomous vehicles market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer autonomous vehicles market are AB Volvo, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Baidu Inc., BMW AG, Continental AG, Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co, Honda Motor Co. Ltd, Hyundai Motor Co, Intel Corp., Mercedes Benz Group AG, Navistar International Corp., Renault SAS, Robert Bosch GmbH, Stellantis NV, Tesla Inc., Toyota Motor Corp., and Volkswagen AG. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Autonomous Vehicles Market
Company Offering:

  • AB Volvo - The company offers autonomous vehicles such as Volvo autonomous trucks.
  • Alphabet Inc. - The company offers autonomous vehicles through its brand Waymo. 
  • Baidu Inc. - The company offers autonomous vehicles through its brand Apollo. 
By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. 

  • North America is estimated to account for 37% of the global market growth during the forecast period. In 2022, the US took the lead in the North American autonomous vehicles market, with Canada and Mexico also making notable contributions. The shift towards autonomous technology in the region is primarily propelled by the increasing demand for safety and convenience. 

  • Impactful driver-  Automotive OEMs' emphasis on achieving autonomous vehicles
  • Key Trend - The trend of utilizing autonomous vehicles for cab and parcel delivery services
  • Major Challenges - High driver distraction with an increase in vehicle automation

 Market Segmentation

  • The autonomous car market share growth by the transportation and logistics segment will be significant during the forecast period. The utilization of autonomous vehicles in logistics is poised for significant growth in the coming forecast period. Numerous manufacturers, autonomous technology developers, and system integrators have been actively assessing the commercial feasibility of fully autonomous buses for transportation and logistics purposes. Various operational models, including line-based transit and shuttle services, among others, are being explored for autonomous buses. The emergence of novel public transportation modes is anticipated to disrupt the traditional bus transit system, serving as a catalyst for the adoption of fully autonomous transportation vehicles. Initially, fully autonomous buses are likely to be deployed in the public transportation sector, primarily as mini-buses functioning as shuttles.

Autonomous Vehicles Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Historic period

2017-2021

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 38.45%

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

37.22

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and France

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Application 

7 Market Segmentation by Geography 

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

