Autonomous Vehicles Market to grow at a CAGR of 38.45% from 2022 to 2027 | Historical and current forecast analysis research report-Technavio

NEW YORK, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The autonomous vehicles market size is estimated to grow by USD 319.41 billion between 2022 and 2027 accelerating at a CAGR of 38.45% during the forecast period., according to the latest research report from Technavio. Discover Auto Parts & Equipment industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View Sample Report!

The autonomous vehicles market covers the following areas:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Autonomous Vehicles Market

Autonomous Vehicles Market - Vendor Landscape

The autonomous vehicles market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete.

Vendor Offering

AB Volvo - The company offers autonomous vehicles such as Volvo autonomous trucks.

The company offers autonomous vehicles such as Volvo autonomous trucks. BMW AG - The company offers autonomous vehicles such as driver-only and Robo-taxi.

The company offers autonomous vehicles such as driver-only and Robo-taxi. Ford Motor Co. - The company offers autonomous vehicles such as self-driving systems with Argo AI integrated into our Ford Escape hybrid vehicle platform.

Autonomous Vehicles Market - Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by application (transportation and logistics and military and defense), and vehicle type (autonomous passenger cars and autonomous commercial vehicles)

The autonomous car market share growth in the transportation and logistics segment will be significant during the forecast period. Numerous manufacturers, autonomous technology developers, and system integrators are currently evaluating the continued effectiveness of implementing completely autonomous buses for transportation and logistics. They are looking into different operational modes for these buses, such as line-based transit, shuttle services, and other possible applications. Initially, fully autonomous buses are likely to gain popularity in public transit, specifically as mini-bus shuttles. These autonomous buses will be rather small, seating 12 to 18 passengers. This reduced size allows for more frequent trips, increasing efficiency and availability.

Autonomous Vehicles Market - Regional Market Outlook

The market is segmented by geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

North America is projected to contribute 37% by 2027. The growth in the region is due to the increased demand for safety and convenience among the American population which has led to the introduction of legislation allowing testing of autonomous vehicles, making the US a major country in this field. By integrating multiple Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), vehicle safety is being improved, aiming to reduce the rising number of deaths caused by road accidents. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

AB Volvo

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Baidu Inc.

BMW AG

Continental AG

Ford Motor Co.

General Motors Co

Honda Motor Co. Ltd

Hyundai Motor Co

Intel Corp.

Mercedes Benz Group AG

Navistar International Corp.

Renault SAS

Robert Bosch GmbH

Stellantis NV

Tesla Inc.

Toyota Motor Corp.

Volkswagen AG

Autonomous Vehicles Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 38.45% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 319.41 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 37.22 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AB Volvo, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Baidu Inc., BMW AG, Continental AG, Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co, Honda Motor Co. Ltd, Hyundai Motor Co, Intel Corp., Mercedes Benz Group AG, Navistar International Corp., Renault SAS, Robert Bosch GmbH, Stellantis NV, Tesla Inc., Toyota Motor Corp., and Volkswagen AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

