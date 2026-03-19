Autonomous Warfare Takes Flight: Military Drone Market Set for Explosive Growth Through 2030

Surging demand for UAVs, counter-drone systems, and AI-driven battlefield intelligence is driving multi-billion-dollar growth across global defense sectors through 2030

NEW YORK, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Market News Updates News Commentary -- The global drone and defense landscape is no longer emerging—it's accelerating at a pace that's forcing governments and contractors to rethink modern warfare in real time. From tactical ISR missions to fully autonomous swarm deployments, unmanned systems are becoming central to national security strategies worldwide. According to industry data, the broader UAV market is projected to surge to approximately $102.7 billion by 2030, expanding at a double-digit growth rate as defense agencies scale adoption across air, land, and maritime operations. This rapid expansion is being fueled by escalating geopolitical tensions, asymmetric warfare tactics, and the urgent need for cost-effective, scalable force multipliers. Active companies are seeking opportunities in a rapidly growing industry that may include ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA), Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO), ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRZO), Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGH), Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI).

Within the defense segment, the numbers tell an equally aggressive story. The global military drone market alone is expected to reach $22.81 billion by 2030, up from $15.8 billion in 2025, while drone warfare systems are forecast to climb to roughly $42.1 billion by the end of the decade. At the same time, specialized segments like tactical UAVs are projected to hit $7.86 billion, driven by demand for real-time intelligence and mission-critical surveillance capabilities. This layered growth across platforms underscores a broader shift: drones are no longer supplementary assets—they are foundational to operational dominance.

Equally important is the explosive rise of counter-drone and enabling technologies, signaling a full-spectrum arms race in unmanned systems. The anti-drone market is expected to reach $14.51 billion by 2030, growing at a staggering 26.5% CAGR, while adjacent sectors like drone communications are set to exceed $4.09 billion in the same timeframe. As threats evolve from single UAV incursions to coordinated swarm attacks, defense ecosystems are rapidly investing in AI-powered detection, electronic warfare, and integrated airspace security solutions. The result is a high-growth, multi-billion-dollar convergence of offensive and defensive drone technologies that is reshaping the future of global defense.

ZenaTech's (NASDAQ:ZENA) ZenaDrone Interceptor P-1, Single-Use Autonomous Interceptor Drone, Targeted to Sell for Under $5,000 USD - Part of ZenaDrone's Counter-UAS defense system being built for modern asymmetric warfare for U.S. Defense and allied forces - ZenaTech, Inc. ($ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a technology solution provider specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, announces that its previously disclosed Interceptor P-1 single-use, one-way autonomous drone being developed by its ZenaDrone subsidiary, is being designed to have a target selling price of under $5,000 USD. The company previously disclosed it has initiated development of a prototype version for the small, one-way interceptor drone designed to stop hostile drones by physically intercepting them in-flight. The Interceptor P-1 is being built as an autonomous and expendable vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL)-design drone that can be added to the company's counter-UAS (Unmanned Aircraft System) defense system offering dramatically lower costs than traditional air munitions.

"We are engineering the Interceptor P-1 with a clear goal: maximize performance while minimizing cost. The result is a smarter, more accessible solution for modern aerial operations targeted to sell for less than $5,000 per drone for the new world of asymmetric warfare," said Shaun Passley, PhD, ZenaTech CEO. "The Interceptor P-1 is a critical piece of ZenaDrone's integrated defense ecosystem, designed to work seamlessly with our interceptor platforms and marine launch station, and enabling a coordinated drone-on-drone solution that delivers a unified, cost-effective aerial defense capability for U.S. Defense and allied forces."

The Interceptor P-1 is designed to address a critical asymmetry in modern warfare. Adversaries routinely deploy low-cost commercial and military drones at scale, while conventional intercept solutions -- including surface-to-air missiles and laser systems -- carry costs that are orders of magnitude higher than the threats they defeat. The Interceptor P-1 prototype is being purpose-built to reverse this equation.

With versatile launch options planned, including ground, vehicle, and maritime deployment via the company's IQ Glider maritime drone platform, the Interceptor P-1 is being built to respond rapidly across multiple environments. By offering scalable interception capabilities, it is designed to help defense forces protect critical infrastructure, manage enemy drone swarms, and complement existing air defense systems as a strategic addition to the ZenaDrone counter-UAS platform.

The company is targeting an initial prototype completion in the upcoming months and will provide further updates on product development, regulatory milestones, and defense and government agency engagement and pilots as progress continues.

The global counter-UAS market is growing at over 25% per year, projected to exceed $10 billion by 2030 according to Markets and Markets, driven by intensifying drone warfare in multiple active theaters and the proliferation of commercially available drones repurposed for battlefield use. ZenaTech management believes the company is positioning the Interceptor P-1 for future procurement opportunities that includes allied governments, NATO partners, and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) defense customers. Continued… Read this full release and additional news for ZENA by visiting: https://www.zenatech.com/newsroom/

In other Military/UAV/Drone industry news of note:

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO), an award-winning, industry-leading developer of drone solutions and systems, this week announced the successful completion of an exclusive Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) capabilities demonstration held on March 11 at Area XO in Ottawa, Ontario.

The demonstration was conducted in response to operational capability areas identified through the Canadian Army's MINERVA Uncrewed Aircraft Systems working group, an initiative focused on accelerating the integration of drone and autonomous technologies into future Canadian Armed Forces operations.

The demonstration follows Draganfly's participation in the Canadian Army's MINERVA working group last month, where defence stakeholders and industry partners collaborated to evaluate emerging operational requirements and capabilities for unmanned aerial systems.

ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRZO), an aerospace defense company pioneering smart, autonomous solutions for the global manned and unmanned aerial systems (UAS) industry, recently announced it has received a new purchase order from an Israeli defense entity for its DefendAir Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (Counter-UAS) solution.

This new order reinforces the growing trust and operational reliance on ParaZero's DefendAir platform by multiple strategic defense entities within Israeli defense ecosystem. The order includes the delivery of an evaluation kit including DefendAir's net pods live exercise and training to support rapid operational deployment and maximize readiness.

Powerus recently announced a proposed merger with Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGH), positioning Powerus to become publicly traded upon completion. Autonomous Power Corporation, doing business as Powerus, a company co-founded by former U.S. Army Special Operations veterans that builds and scales autonomous drone systems for military and commercial use in high-risk environments, introduced the "Guardian-1 Interceptor," a low-cost, high-speed counter-drone interceptor platform built to defeat hostile unmanned aerial threats at scale. The system recently completed flight demonstrations alongside war-game exercises at the National Training Center, validating its performance in the hands of U.S. Servicemembers.

Guardian-1 is built to deliver major cost advantages to traditional drone defenses, as it is designed for high-volume production, and rapid capacity expansion. The system's availability is designed to speed up U.S. defense responses, which have traditionally favored larger, slow-to-develop weapons systems that require extensive training and planning.

Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI), a developer of artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled defense, security, and situational awareness solutions, recently announced that it has completed its participation in the U.S. Army Transforming in Contact (TiC) 2.0 Autonomous Breach event where its patented AI tools were successfully utilized in real-world operational environments by soldiers and command personnel throughout the two week long operational exercise at Ft. Hood, TX.

The U.S. Army's wants to put $1 Billion dollars into Transforming in Contact (TiC) 2.0 to sponsor and fund the rapid equipping and testing of advanced technologies including drones, electronic warfare (EW), mobility, counter-mobility, and mission planning technologies, directly with soldiers. During the TiC 2.0 Autonomous Breach event, participating industry teams were given an opportunity to integrate and demonstrate their technologies alongside soldiers from the 1st Cavalry Division and the 36th Engineer Brigade, III Corps.

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