Autonomous Warfare Technologies Propel AI Defense Market Toward $30 Billion

Rising geopolitical tensions, next-generation autonomous weapons systems, and rapid AI integration across defense platforms are projected to drive the market past $29 billion by 2035

NEW YORK, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Market News Updates News Commentary - The autonomous AI defense market is experiencing rapid growth as militaries increasingly integrate artificial intelligence, robotics, and machine learning into operational systems. Autonomous AI technologies enable defense platforms—such as drones, surveillance systems, and autonomous combat vehicles—to operate with minimal human intervention while enhancing decision-making speed, situational awareness, and mission efficiency. Governments are prioritizing these capabilities to address emerging security threats, reduce operational risk to personnel, and improve battlefield intelligence. As a result, autonomous systems are becoming a critical component of next-generation military modernization programs worldwide. Leading Companies in military/defense industries of note include: VisionWave Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VWAV), AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ: LUNR), Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR), Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS).

Market value projections indicate strong long-term expansion. The global AI in defense market was valued at approximately $9.13 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $29.48 billion by 2035, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 12.5% during the forecast period. This growth is driven by increased investments in AI-enabled surveillance, predictive analytics, and automated command systems that enhance operational effectiveness and threat detection capabilities. North America currently dominates the market due to significant defense spending and ongoing investments in advanced AI technologies by government agencies and defense contractors.

A closely related segment—the autonomous military weapons and defense systems market—demonstrates similar growth momentum. The market was estimated at $12.3 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $36.5 billion by 2033, representing a CAGR of roughly 13.2%. Increasing geopolitical tensions, rapid advances in machine learning and sensor technologies, and the expanding use of unmanned platforms across air, land, and maritime domains are key factors driving adoption. As nations accelerate defense modernization efforts and invest in autonomous systems to improve precision and operational efficiency, the autonomous AI defense market is expected to remain one of the fastest-growing segments within the broader defense technology industry.

VisionWave (NASDAQ: VWAV) Activates RF Sensing Layer of Its AI-Driven Autonomous Defense Platform Following Phase One Closing of SaverOne (NASDAQ: SVRE) Strategic Transaction - establishes VisionWave's 19.99% ownership position in SaverOne - VisionWave Holdings Inc. ($VWAV) ("VisionWave" or the "Company") today announced the completion of Phase One of its previously announced strategic transaction with SaverOne 2014 Ltd. (NASDAQ: SVRE). The Phase One closing occurred on March 5, 2026, establishing VisionWave's initial ownership position of approximately 19.99% in SaverOne pursuant to the companies' definitive agreement announced January 26, 2026. The agreement provides a framework for potential additional phases that may increase VisionWave's ownership in SaverOne to approximately 51%, subject to the achievement of technology integration and commercialization milestones.

The Phase One closing activates the RF sensing layer of VisionWave's developing multi-domain sensing architecture, which integrates advanced sensing technologies, artificial intelligence infrastructure, computational acceleration and autonomous systems.

Key Highlights

Phase One closing completed March 5, 2026

VisionWave acquired 19.99% ownership in SaverOne

Transaction governed by January 26, 2026 definitive agreement

Framework provides path toward potential 51% ownership

Integration supports VisionWave's AI-driven autonomous defense platform

Technology Demonstrations - SaverOne's RF sensing technology has been demonstrated in real-world environments illustrating the ability to detect wireless signal activity and identify pedestrian presence in conditions including limited visibility and non-line-of-sight scenarios.

Video demonstrations of the technology can be viewed here:

RF Detection Demonstration

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=60bMQYA9hkQ

Technology Overview

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N4tmkFhxGU0

Detection Demonstration

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=haiv5zlXeeY

These demonstrations illustrate how RF sensing technologies may complement conventional optical sensing systems by providing detection capabilities based on wireless signal analysis.

Activating the RF Sensing Layer of VisionWave's Platform - Completion of Phase One represents an expansion of VisionWave's sensing architecture and marks the activation of the RF sensing layer within the Company's multi-domain sensing platform. VisionWave's architecture integrates multiple sensing modalities including:

RF detection technologies

autonomous aerial and ground systems

artificial intelligence processing infrastructure

high-performance computational acceleration

The platform is designed to support advanced situational awareness capabilities across complex operational environments.

RF Sensing and the Electromagnetic Environment - Modern security and defense environments increasingly involve complex electromagnetic signal activity generated by wireless devices, drones, sensors and communication systems. RF-based sensing technologies analyze these signal environments and identify electronic emissions that may indicate the presence of devices, vehicles or aerial platforms. VisionWave intends to evaluate how RF detection capabilities may complement its broader sensing initiatives including counter-drone detection technologies and autonomous systems platforms.

Growing Demand for Advanced Sensing Platforms - Governments and infrastructure operators worldwide are increasing investment in advanced sensing and situational awareness technologies designed to detect emerging threats and support autonomous systems. Platforms integrating multiple sensing modalities—including RF detection, autonomous system sensors and AI-driven analytics—are becoming an important component of next-generation defense and security architectures. Continued… Read this full release and additional news for VWAV by visiting: https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/VWAV/news/

Other recent developments in the military/A.I./Defense industries of note include:

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ: LUNR), a leading space technology, infrastructure, and services company, recently announced Lanteris Space Systems, a wholly owned subsidiary of Intuitive Machines, was selected by L3Harris Technologies (LHX) to support the development and production of spacecraft platforms for the Space Development Agency ("SDA") Tranche 3 Tracking Layer of the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture.

Under this selection, Intuitive Machines will design, build and deliver 18 advanced spacecraft platforms to help enable the next generation of space-based missile tracking capabilities. This effort supports the SDA mission to deliver persistent, real-time tracking of advanced missile threats, including hypersonic and ballistic systems.

Polymarket, the world's largest prediction market, announced a groundbreaking partnership with Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) and TWG AI to develop a next-generation sports integrity platform. This partnership with global leaders in data integration, artificial intelligence, and security is designed to promote the trust, transparency, and reliability that participants, institutions, and the public deserve from prediction markets. The Vergence AI engine, created last year through a joint venture with Palantir and TWG AI, will serve as the technical infrastructure to establish a new standard for sports market integrity controls aimed at preventing, identifying, and reporting anomalous or suspicious activity.

Shayne Coplan, Founder & CEO of Polymarket, said, "Our partnership with Palantir and TWG AI allows us to apply world-class analytics and monitoring to sports markets while building tools that can help leagues and teams maintain confidence in the games themselves. Our goal has always been to give fans new ways to engage with the sports they love while ensuring those markets can grow responsibly on a global scale."

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), a leading provider of advanced research and development solutions for national security missions, recently announced it has been awarded a three-year, $97.4 million contract under the U.S. Army's Aviation and Missile Technology Consortium (AMTC) to develop and deliver the Generative Environment for the Next Era of Spectral Imaging Stimulators (GENESIS)—a next-generation Hardware-in-the-Loop (HWIL) test environment for validating advanced missile defense and electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) sensor systems.

AV will design and integrate prototype test environments—including flight motion table and cryogenic space chamber facilities—at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama, to accelerate the next generation of Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD). The unified environment will enable joint planning, modeling, and validation across space, air, and missile defense domains in support of the Combat Capabilities Development Command Aviation & Missile Center (DEVCOM AvMC), and its government partners.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), a technology company in Defense, National Security and Global Markets, recently announced that it has recently received an approximate $7 million Production Contract Award for a Counter-UAS System designed to detect, track and classify threats, including low-profile unmanned aerial systems, cruise missiles, and other aerial systems. Kratos is an industry leading provider of military-grade hardware for air defense, missile, radar, hypersonic, strategic, directed energy and other systems. Work under this program award will be performed in a secure Kratos manufacturing facility. Due to security related and other considerations, no additional information will be provided.

Eric DeMarco, Kratos President and CEO, said, "Manufacturing military-grade hardware in large scale production runs, that must work every time, is hard and a clear differentiator of Kratos to our partners and customers. Drones, missiles, loitering munitions and other aerial threats are rapidly proliferating globally by our adversaries, and Kratos is proud to manufacture the systems to defend and protect our warfighters."

