AutonomouStuff Deploys Quantum Storage Solutions to Empower End-to-End Autonomous Vehicle Development

Active Data Management Enables Large-Scale Research

StorNext solutions combine high performance storage with low cost archive storage to enable easy data integration and management for the transition between high performance analysis and long-term retention. With this type of active data management large-scale projects are substantially more economically viable, lowering data storage costs by an order of magnitude.

Storage Designed to Scale with Autonomous Vehicle Research Requirements

Quantum has worked closely with AutonomouStuff and its customers to define and create a complete end-to-end research solution that includes durable in-vehicle storage for test vehicles. The resulting solution is self-protecting, self-managed data center storage where analysis and solution development takes place. It also provides autonomous vehicle developers with an easy way to move data from test vehicles to the data center while achieving the lowest cost storage and delivering high-performance shared access, integrated protection and data life cycle management. Quantum's multitiered storage approach automatically places less active data on the most cost-effective storage media while active data resides on high-performance storage. This is critical for autonomous vehicle development environments that generate petabytes of data which needs to be retained for many years to meet regulations and to validate algorithms as designs evolve.

Supporting Quotes

Bobby Hambrick, founder and CEO, AutonomouStuff

"Autonomous research generates an enormous volume of data which is vital to achieving the goal of a safe autonomous vehicle. Quantum multitier data storage kits powered by StorNext offer a highly scalable and economical solution to the data dilemma researchers face."

Molly Presley, vice president, global marketing, Quantum

"The promise of safer, more autonomous vehicles has captured the public imagination, and intelligent storage solutions are key to delivery of that promise. In partnership with AutonomouStuff, Quantum is in the vanguard of delivering storage solutions that balance performance with cost to help advance research of significant value to society."

About Quantum

Quantum is a leading expert in scale-out tiered storage, archive and data protection. The company's StorNext platform powers modern high-performance workflows, enabling seamless, real-time collaboration and keeping content readily accessible for future use and re-monetization. More than 100,000 customers have trusted Quantum to address their most demanding content workflow needs, including large government agencies, broadcasters, research institutions and commercial enterprises. With Quantum, customers have the end-to-end storage platform they need to manage assets from ingest through finishing and into delivery and long-term preservation. See how at www.quantum.com/customerstories.

Quantum, the Quantum logo and StorNext are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Quantum Corporation and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

"Safe Harbor" Statement: This press release contains "forward-looking" statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Quantum advises caution in reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the benefits and value to customers from the announced Quantum and AutonomouStuff offerings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to Quantum on the date hereof. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Quantum's actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statement, including unexpected changes in the Company's business. More detailed information about these risk factors, and additional risk factors, are set forth in Quantum's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties listed in the section entitled "Risk Factors," in Quantum's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 9, 2017, especially those risks listed in this section under the headings "Our results of operations depend on a limited number of products and on new product introductions, which may not be successful, in which case our business, financial condition and results of operations may be materially and adversely affected." Quantum expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

