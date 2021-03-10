Autonomy Institute Launches Intelligent Infrastructure Pilot with Texas Military Department to Enable Autonomous Vehicles, Smart Cities, and Connected Things

"Investment in a 21st century intelligent and autonomous infrastructure is among the highest priorities for stimulating economic expansion, national security, and job growth. Edge computing, 5G wireless, Intelligent Transportation Systems, Resilient Alternative Positioning, Navigation Timing (APNT,) and resilient electrical grids will drive the largest infrastructure buildout in our nation's history. Digital Edge will drive the world economy," said Jeffrey DeCoux, Chairman and Fellow, Autonomy Institute.

"The future of Industry 4.0 depends on a plurality of multi-tenant sensors and processing capabilities located close to users, machines, and devices," said John Cowan, EDJX CEO, and co-founder. "EDJX and Atrius are actively developing real-world solutions at the edge with the world's foremost innovators and thinkers in the field of autonomous and connected systems as part of the PINN pilot release."

PINN is seen as the critical element required to advance intelligent and autonomous solutions for city resilience. Deployment of the PINNs will be as critical to cities as roads, power, telecommunications, and water infrastructure. PINN clusters will be deployed within cities, on highways, across military installations, and in rural communities to accelerate the nation's digital infrastructure buildout. PINNs are designed to deliver a multitude of advanced edge sensors and computing capabilities to empower cities into the future. Next-generation applications and services require a new computing infrastructure that delivers low-latency networks and high-performance computing at the extreme edge of the network. Without the ability to deliver low latency, multi-tenant high performance computing and sensor arrays, the nation will lack the critical infrastructure upon which any future economy can be built. The goal is to have tens of thousands of PINNs deployed by mid-2022.

Autonomy Institute technology partners EDJX, Inc ., the pioneer in distributed cloud services at the edge, and Atrius Industries , market leader in developing intelligent and autonomous applications, have aligned to deliver solutions at the edge for PINN pilot users, including Transportation and Defense customers.

PINNs will be deployed first in Austin, Texas, and Texas Military Department, Camp Mabry. EDJX and Atrius are collaborating to develop edge-enabled IoT software and data solutions on the EDJX platform installed on a plurality of interconnected PINNs consistent with the strategic direction of the Texas Military Department for the pilot launch. Autonomy Institute, Atrius, and EDJX are building out a priority sequence of city-by-city rollouts. The first PINNs are scheduled to come online in Q221. PINNs will enable optimized traffic management, autonomous cars, industrial robotics, autonomous delivery, drones that respond to 911 calls, automated road and bridge inspection, smart city and national security applications.

Deployment of PINN infrastructure will entail significant coordination between public and private organizations. Local governments are struggling today with permitting disparate systems that need to be a single open and intelligent infrastructure. Autonomy Institute is working with Raleigh, Denver, Austin, Dallas, and Pittsburgh, who are already exploring the impact of PINN infrastructure. PINN deployment will allow activation of compute and sensors and 5G equipment, foundational to building critical applications at the edge.

PINNs will be funded through private industry and public sector collaborators. PINN is also supported by major technology innovators, including HPE and several others, contributing their technology and expertise to operationalize PINNs.

"The future of computing is at the Edge, processing data where it is generated and sensed, enabling immediate insights that will inform decisions. The Autonomy Institute has taken a major leap forward into this future and we are delighted to be involved with the initiative," said Bill Burnham, HPE CTO US Public Sector.

Call to Action

US city planning departments, IoT developers, and other interested technology providers should apply to the limited PINN Beta program. Selected applicants are granted early access to PINN hardware, sensors, edge computing, and EDJX platform software to develop and test their solutions end-to-end.

About EDJX

EDJX is an edge computing platform that makes it easy to write edge and IoT applications using serverless computing, accelerate content delivery, increase the responsiveness of edge applications, and secure edge data at the source. EDJX helps businesses handle the explosive demand for data processing to serve real-world edge computing applications, including industrial IoT, artificial intelligence, augmented reality, and robotics. Led by cloud industry veterans John Cowan and James Thomason, EDJX is a privately held company based in Raleigh, NC. Visit EDJX and follow EDJX on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Autonomy Institute

Autonomy Institute is a cooperative research consortium focused on advancing and accelerating Autonomy and AI at the edge. Autonomy Institute aligns government, industry, academia, and the public to create the policies, industry, jobs, and community benefits of autonomy, starting with Intelligent and Autonomous Infrastructure. Investment in a twenty-first century Intelligent and Autonomous infrastructure is among the highest priorities for stimulating economic and job growth. Autonomy Institute's deployment of the Public Infrastructure Network Node (PINN) will be as critical to a city as roads, power, telecommunications, and water infrastructure. Learn more about PINN at Autonomy.institute and follow Autonomy Institute on LinkedIn and Twitter .

