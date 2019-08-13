AutoPacific Announces 2019 Vehicle Satisfaction Awards: Nissan Has Most Winning Vehicles; Lincoln and Ram Top Brands
Aug 13, 2019, 04:18 ET
NORTH TUSTIN, Calif., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoPacific today announced the 2019 Vehicle Satisfaction Award (VSA) winners. Now in its 23rd year, the VSAs identify the most satisfying vehicles in the market based on responses from over 50,000 new car and light truck owners.
AutoPacific's Vehicle Satisfaction Awards objectively measure owner satisfaction with 32 separate attributes ranging from driving performance to seating comfort and interior design. Ratings are based solely on owner input. "For 23 years, AutoPacific has been providing true unbiased insight into which vehicles are giving their owners the most satisfying experience," says AutoPacific president George Peterson. Unique in the industry, VSAs include importance ratings in the VSA score calculation, resulting in scores that represent a complete view of the ownership experience.
Nissan Claims Most Wins
For the third year in a row, Nissan has the most winning vehicles, this year with six wins: Maxima, Altima, Armada, Murano and Rogue for Nissan and Q60 for Infiniti. The Murano (5th year in a row) and Maxima (4th year in a row) continue to be unbeatable since their redesigns entered the market in 2015 and 2016, respectively. "Even with new competition this year in the all-new Subaru Ascent, Volkswagen Atlas and Lexus ES, the Murano and Maxima came out on top," said Peterson.
All-New Ram 1500 Wins Segment; Carries Ram to the Top of Popular Brands
The all-new Ram 1500, the first since Ram's spin off as a separate brand, comes in strong with top satisfaction scores in 22 out of 32 attributes, including interior quietness, driver's seat movement, interior styling and power and acceleration. "The Ram 1500 is a truly exceptional pickup," says Peterson, "but what carries Ram to the top as a brand is high satisfaction in areas that can be problems for other brands, particularly 2nd row seat comfort, interior storage, passenger roominess and user-friendly gauges and controls."
Lincoln Top Luxury Brand; Navigator Top Overall Vehicle
An all-new vehicle and a minor refresh are hits for Lincoln. Last year Lincoln ranked 5th behind luxury brands Genesis, Lexus, Infiniti and Tesla. The all-new Navigator and updated and renamed Nautilus are top in their segments and the Navigator is the top overall vehicle. Adding to Lincoln's wins in the SUV and Crossover SUV categories, the Lincoln Continental was the top car. "In addition to the exceptionally crafted Navigator, Lincoln has made a strong push for customer treatment. It's a hands-on experience that appears to be working," says Peterson about Lincoln's improved performance.
2018 VEHICLE SATISFACTION AWARD WINNERS
Most Satisfying Vehicle Overall: Lincoln Navigator
Highest Satisfaction Premium Brand: Lincoln
Highest Satisfaction Popular Brand: Ram
|
PASSENGER CARS:
|
Luxury Car
Aspirational Luxury Car
Luxury Mid-Size Car
Large Car
Mid-Size Car
Premium Compact Car
Compact Car
Economy Car
Sports Car
Sporty Car
Luxury EV Car
Mainstream EV Car
|
Lincoln Continental
Infiniti Q60
Nissan Maxima (4th year)
Kia Cadenza
Nissan Altima
Acura ILX
Kia Forte
Hyundai Accent (2nd)
Chevrolet Corvette
Dodge Challenger (3rd year)
Tesla Model 3 EV
Honda Clarity EV
|
LIGHT TRUCKS:
|
Light Duty Pickup
Mid-Size Pickup
Luxury SUV
Large SUV
Mid-Size SUV
Premium Luxury Crossover SUV
Luxury Crossover SUV
Large Crossover SUV
Premium Mid-Size Crossover SUV
Mid-Size Crossover SUV
Compact Crossover SUV
Minivan
Luxury EV Truck
|
Ram 1500
Ford Ranger
Lincoln Navigator
Nissan Armada
Mercedes-Benz GLE
Lincoln Nautilus
Chevrolet Traverse
Nissan Murano (5th year)
Nissan Rogue
Hyundai Tucson
Chrysler Pacifica
Tesla Model X EV
About AutoPacific
AutoPacific is a future-oriented automotive marketing research and product-consulting firm. Every year AutoPacific publishes a wide variety of syndicated studies on the automotive industry. The firm also conducts extensive proprietary research and consulting for auto manufacturers, distributors, marketers and suppliers worldwide. Company headquarters are in North Tustin, California, with an affiliate office in the Detroit area. Additional information about AutoPacific and the Vehicle Satisfaction Awards can be found on AutoPacific's websites: www.autopacific.com and www.vehiclevoice.com.
