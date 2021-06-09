AutoPets Appoints Tim Saeger to Board of Directors

"AutoPets at its core is a technology and engineering company dedicated to enriching the lives of pets and solving problems for pet parents," said Jacob Zuppke, President and Chief Operating Officer of AutoPets. "Tim's unparalleled experience in end-to-end product development and groundbreaking robotic technologies for today's modern consumer has already proved to be an invaluable resource, and we look forward to our customers reaping the rewards of his ongoing involvement in the business."

A practiced engineer with over 20 years of experience, Tim Saeger held previous C-suite and executive roles at iRobot and Bose, delivering breakthrough products to the market that drove modernization within their respective industries. In his role at AutoPets, Saeger will serve as a leading advisor across product development and engineering capabilities. Core to his work will be establishing a framework for the advancement of pet identification and technology to support individualized pet education. Further, Saeger will help shape the growing engineering organization to support AutoPets' ambitious new product development initiatives.

"As a company whose values align with my own as an engineering leader and as a consumer, AutoPets immediately stood out to me as a business at the forefront of product innovation in a fast emerging category - and one that I wanted to be a part of" said Tim Saeger. "I look forward to working with AutoPets' talented team of designers, engineers and manufacturers as they shape the future of pet care."

AutoPets' investment into the growth and expansion of its business goes beyond Saeger's recent appointment. This year, AutoPets launched direct-to-consumer in the United Kingdom, European Union and China, bringing its offerings to 10 countries worldwide. AutoPets' headcount now exceeds 300 full time employees and are actively looking to hire across management, engineering, marketing, operations, customer experience, and beyond.

About AutoPets

AutoPets, the inventor, manufacturer, and retailer of the Litter-Robot, Feeder-Robot, and Litterbox.com is an international leader in developing highly functional pet products that make pet care easier and more enjoyable. Launched in 2000 by founder and CEO Brad Baxter, the Litter-Robot is the highest-rated automatic, self-cleaning litter box on the market. AutoPets is a 2017/2018/2019/2020 Inc. 5000 company based in Auburn Hills, Michigan, with 300+ passionate employees who are dedicated to improving the future of pet care. For more information on AutoPets, visit www.litter-robot.com/about-us.html .

SOURCE AutoPets