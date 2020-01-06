AutoPets Introduces Feeder-Robot, a Wi-Fi Enabled Automatic Cat Feeder

The Feeder-Robot features advanced scheduling software, allowing pet parents to monitor and control their pet's feeding habits from the convenience of their phone. Additionally, Feeder-Robot's sophisticated hardware includes sensors that detect food backup, anti-jamming technology that prevents missed meals, and an automatic gravity feeding option to keep a pet's bowl full. If food isn't dispensed for any reason, pet parents immediately receive an alert through the app or on the unit itself.

For those who may not be comfortable using smart devices, the mobile app isn't required to operate Feeder-Robot. Controls on the unit allow users to set the amount of food per meal and number of meals per day, while an LED light alerts pet parents when Feeder-Robot is low on kibble.

Pet parents who do use the Connect app will have even more customizable programming options and insight into their pet's weekly and monthly feeding patterns. They can set multiple feeding schedules, give a snack or skip meals, and receive notifications about being low on food. Cat parents who also have a Litter-Robot can manage both the Feeder-Robot and Litter-Robot from the same app.

"We wanted to give pet parents the absolute best automatic feeding solution possible and I think we've done just that," said Jacob Zuppke, COO at AutoPets. "The Feeder-Robot is simple to use, with or without the app, and you can have confidence that your pet will get the right amount of food on time, every time. We built the product that we wanted for ourselves and for our pets."

Feeder-Robot works for multiple pets, including cats and dogs 35 lbs and under, with a capacity of 25 cups of dry or semi-moist kibble, and its components are friendly to both pets and pet parents. It includes:

Dishwasher-safe components for easy clean-up

Auto-locking hopper and tamper-resistant lid to keep the feeder secure and food fresh

BPA-free plastics

Chew-resistant power cord

The Feeder-Robot's modern design blends seamlessly with any home decor. It includes a plastic bowl, with additional stainless steel and glass bowl options available for purchase at $15 and $25, respectively. It will retail starting at approximately $249 when it goes on sale in Spring 2020 and will include a 90-day money-back guarantee and an 18-month warranty.

AutoPets will demonstrate Feeder-Robot and Litter-Robot during CES in Sands Halls A-D, booth 40961 . For more information, visit www.feeder-robot.com .

About AutoPets

AutoPets, the inventor, manufacturer, and retailer of the Litter-Robot, Feeder-Robot, and Litterbox.com is an international leader in developing highly functional pet products that make pet care easier and more enjoyable. Launched in 2000 by founder and President Brad Baxter, the Litter-Robot is the highest-rated automatic, self-cleaning litter box on the market. AutoPets is a 2017/2018/2019 Inc. 5000 company based in Auburn Hills, Michigan, with 90+ passionate employees who are dedicated to improving the future of pet care. For more information on AutoPets, visit www.litter-robot.com/about-us.html .

