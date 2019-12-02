AutoPets, Maker Of The Litter-Robot, Launches All-New Litterbox.com With More Than 120 Cat Products

Litterbox.com is the go-to destination for cat parents to reliably shop for everything their feline household requires. Every product is thoughtfully designed and carefully curated to meet the high standards of cats and pet parents. In fact, the Litterbox.com team personally tested every item with their own cats.

"Cats are underrepresented in the world of pet brands," said Jacob Zuppke, founder of Litterbox.com and COO of AutoPets. "While many pet companies primarily focus on dogs, we wanted to create a dedicated space for cat parents to shop for high-quality products that cats love. A beautifully designed website with fun 'cat-written' reviews takes the shopping experience to a new level of enjoyment."

Litterbox.com will continue to offer subscriptions for its premium, all-natural, clay-clumping cat litter harvested on a family-owned-and-operated ranch in Wyoming. The company also partnered with a farm in Washington state with more than 20 years of experience growing and harvesting organic catnip. This "farm-to-feline®" approach ensures that both the company's process and products are fully transparent, which includes listing ingredients and materials on product packaging and the website.

Among the unique products carried by Litterbox.com are biodegradable hemp toys made with organic catnip, as well as catnip tins and catnip sprays—plus, kitties can finally enjoy bath time with the catnip-infused cat bath foam wash. For the felines that aren't amused by catnip, the company also carries silver vine, a less common, yet more potent cat stimulant.

Litterbox.com partnered with Sauder furniture to bring cat parents a premium line of stylish, yet functional cat furniture that hides the litter box; current offerings include a farmhouse-style credenza and a storage cabinet and hutch, which doubles as a modern cat tree. Other "furnishings" include more than 10 cozy cat beds uniquely designed to accommodate a cat's comfort and mood while blending into the modern home; these include enclosed cat beds, cat "sacs" for burrowing, cat tunnels, and even eco-friendly options like a bamboo cat cavern.

Additional high-quality cat products include plant-based, all-natural pet cleaners; plush, krinkle and sisal cat toys; litter trap mats; rechargeable laser pointers; cat t-shirts and more. Litterbox.com also carries the Litter-Robot 3 Connect, the top-rated WiFi-enabled, automatic, self-cleaning litter box for cats.

For more information on Litterbox.com, visit: https://www.litterbox.com/

For more information on Litter-Robot, visit: https://www.litter-robot.com/

About AutoPets

AutoPets, the inventor, manufacturer, and retailer of the Litter-Robot, is an international leader in developing highly functional pet products that make pet care easier and more enjoyable. Launched in 2000 by founder and President Brad Baxter, the Litter-Robot is the highest-rated automatic, self-cleaning litter box on the market. AutoPets is a 2017/2018/2019 Inc. 5000 company based in Auburn Hills, Michigan, with 90+ passionate employees who are dedicated to improving the future of pet care. For more information on AutoPets, visit www.litter-robot.com/about-us.html

