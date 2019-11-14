AutoPets, Maker Of The Litter-Robot, Launches Cat-Friendly Furniture Line

Available now, the new furniture line includes a storage cabinet and credenza . Both pieces are built to conceal either a large traditional litter box or an automatic, self-cleaning Litter-Robot, while also presenting an attractive focal point in any cat parent's home and utilizing the vertical space above the litter box. Additional furniture pieces are anticipated to be added to the collection soon.

The storage cabinet provides cats easy access through an interchangeable side entryway. The hutch, doubling as a modern cat tree, was designed for cats to roam the shelves and take naps on, or can be used as practical storage space. The storage cabinet interior is spacious enough to accommodate a traditional litter box or a Litter-Robot. The storage cabinet features a rich coffee oak finish and retails for $379.

The modern farmhouse-style credenza provides a spacious top surface, perfect for a cat bed and supplies, or can accommodate a flat-panel television weighing up to fifty pounds. The Litter-Robot, or a traditional litter box, conveniently fits behind the three credenza doors, with access to the litter box via the open side entry. The credenza features a rustic white plank finish and retails for $349.

"We want consumers to not only shop for their pets, but shop for themselves," said Jacob Zuppke, COO of AutoPets. "We saw an opportunity to provide customers a way to hide the litter box in plain sight while offering modern cat parents better solutions that fit their lifestyles."

AutoPets, maker of the Litter-Robot, will also be offering several special product bundles, with values up to $100, now through December 2.

For more information on Litter-Robot, the new furniture line, and available bundles, visit: www.litter-robot.com.

Photos: Click here

About AutoPets

AutoPets, the inventor, manufacturer, and retailer of the Litter-Robot, is an international leader in developing highly functional pet products that make pet care easier and more enjoyable. Launched in 2000 by founder and President Brad Baxter, the Litter-Robot is the highest-rated automatic, self-cleaning litter box on the market. AutoPets is a 2017/2018/2019 Inc. 5000 company based in Auburn Hills, Michigan, with 85+ passionate employees who are dedicated to improving the future of pet care. For more information on AutoPets, visit www.litter-robot.com/about-us.html

SOURCE AutoPets