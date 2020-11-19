AutoQuotes announces Acquisition of Axonom, a digital platform for Visual Configuration of B2B Finished Products

"Axonom is a terrific complement to AQ," said Jim Contardi, CEO of AutoQuotes. "Beyond the exposure that our manufacturer customers get from listing in AQ's PIM and CPQ, they want digital tools that allow dealers and end-operators to discover and experience the unique attributes of their products across multiple channels. Axonom's technology is ideally suited for fitting out commercial kitchens, with a variety of complex products positioned in a defined space. While AQ's traditional focus has been FES, we look forward to extending our end-to-end value proposition to other sectors in which Axonom is already a leader, such as data centers, clinical environments, and fitness and leisure centers."

"We share in AQ's goal of helping manufacturers sell more products by embracing digital channels," said Mike Belongie, CEO of Axonom. "Axonom's solution was already a great fit for FES manufacturers, and combining the powerful technology of AQ and Axonom will enable us to accelerate development to build a more holistic solution suite for manufacturers in both FES and the other manufacturing sectors we serve."

"We recognized the power and value of Axonom's platform as a sales tool that can improve the customer experience, and we have already seen evidence of it as a powerful solution for foodservice equipment," said Dave Marvel, President of Duke Manufacturing. "As a long-time customer of AQ who also uses Axonom, we are excited to see what we can achieve as a result of the integration of the AQ and Axonom platforms."

