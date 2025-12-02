AutoRABIT Announces FedRAMP® Milestones for Salesforce Security Solutions

CodeScan and Guard Achieve FedRAMP Moderate Authorization to Operate (ATO), Extending Government-Grade Security Across Configurations and Code

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoRABIT, the leading provider of Salesforce DevSecOps and security solutions, announces two significant milestones in its commitment to protecting government and regulated Salesforce environments: AutoRABIT CodeScan and Guard achieved a FedRAMP Moderate ATO.

These achievements make AutoRABIT one of the first providers to deliver Salesforce-specific security solutions that meet the rigorous standards of the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP), aligning with NIST 800-53 and other federal compliance requirements.

"Government agencies handle our most sensitive information, and they don't take that responsibility lightly," said Patrick Sweeney, AutoRABIT CEO. "By achieving FedRAMP Moderate ATO for CodeScan and Guard, AutoRABIT is delivering the trusted, Salesforce- specific security solutions agencies need to modernize securely, reduce risk, and accelerate compliance."

Salesforce is widely adopted across the public sector, but its complexity and customization create unique security risks. Generic tools fail to fully account for Salesforce's architecture, leaving blind spots in both code and configurations. AutoRABIT addresses these challenges with solutions purpose-built for Salesforce environments:

CodeScan (FedRAMP Moderate ATO) automates static code analysis across Apex, Visualforce, Lightning Web Components, flows, APIs, and metadata. CodeScan enforces secure coding practices, eliminates vulnerabilities before release, and generates audit-ready proof of compliance.

Guard (FedRAMP Moderate ATO) delivers Salesforce posture and configuration security, continuously monitoring for misconfigurations, enforcing least privilege, and providing real-time compliance reporting aligned to government frameworks.

Together, Guard and CodeScan create a unified platform that enables agencies to protect sensitive data, accelerate ATO renewals, and reduce the operational burden of compliance audits.

About AutoRABIT:

AutoRABIT is the DevSecOps and security partner for enterprises navigating the complexities of Salesforce at scale. We empower regulated industries with future-proof solutions that unify security, compliance, and operational efficiency—so teams can build with confidence. By giving developers the tools, transparency, and autonomy they need, we create space for brilliance without compromise. With deep expertise in Salesforce, security, and enterprise-scale architecture, we help organizations turn trust into their greatest competitive advantage. Learn more at www.autorabit.com.

