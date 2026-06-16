AutoRABIT Expands Salesforce DevSecOps Platform into MuleSoft API Governance with Integral Zone Acquisition

Bringing MuleSoft static code analysis (SAST), API quality review, AI-assisted remediation, doc support, and integration governance to AutoRABIT's DevSecOps enterprise portfolio.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoRABIT, a leading DevSecOps and security platform for Salesforce development teams, today announced the acquisition of Integral Zone, a MuleSoft-focused platform that helps organizations improve API security, accelerate enterprise and AI integrations, strengthen governance, and automate integration delivery.

The acquisition extends AutoRABIT's enterprise DevSecOps and governance capabilities into the MuleSoft API and integration lifecycle. As AI accelerates the pace of development and enterprises rely on Salesforce and MuleSoft to connect customer data, business workflows, and core systems, quality, security, and compliance controls must reach beyond CRM customization into the APIs and integrations that power modern businesses.

The acquisition is especially aligned with enterprises in highly regulated, integration-heavy industries such as banking, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, government, and retail, where API governance, audit readiness, policy enforcement, and operational resilience are critical to digital transformation.

Integral Zone products are purpose-built for organizations using MuleSoft and Anypoint Platform that need stronger visibility, consistency, and control across distributed integration teams. The platform helps MuleSoft teams catch quality and security issues earlier through inline code scanning. Maintain API health with real-time alerts, apply coding standards consistently, and generate documentation automatically. Built for seamless integration with Anypoint Studio and Anypoint Code Builder, it gives architects and leaders unified dashboards and centralized analytics for clearer insight into project risk, asset inventory, and overall platform readiness.

"MuleSoft is often the connective tissue across the enterprise, and AI-accelerated change makes that layer even more important to govern," said Patrick Sweeney, CEO of AutoRABIT. "Integral Zone gives MuleSoft teams a practical way to accelerate innovation, reduce manual review effort, improve consistency, and identify risk earlier."

Integral Zone supports MuleSoft teams with capabilities including:

MuleSoft SAST/static code analysis and API quality review: Inspect projects, identify quality and new security issues, and support pre-deployment validation.

Inspect projects, identify quality and new security issues, and support pre-deployment validation. AI driven development and remediation: Support zero-code MuleSoft development through vibe coding capabilities, and connect to existing LLM environments via an MCP server to bring MuleSoft governance rules, coding standards, and quality expectations.

Support zero-code MuleSoft development through vibe coding capabilities, and connect to existing LLM environments via an MCP server to bring MuleSoft governance rules, coding standards, and quality expectations. API governance and policy enforcement: Apply consistent rules, best practices, and policy expectations across MuleSoft and Anypoint Platform environments.

Apply consistent rules, best practices, and policy expectations across MuleSoft and Anypoint Platform environments. Shift-left security and pre-deployment validation: Surface quality, security, and compliance issues earlier in CI/CD and integration delivery workflows.

Surface quality, security, and compliance issues earlier in CI/CD and integration delivery workflows. Monitoring, reporting, and operational visibility: Give platform owners, architects, and leaders clearer insight into project health, real time API health, operational risk indicators, governance status, and operational readiness.

MuleSoft teams are under pressure to deliver integrations faster while managing growing API complexity, security, compliance, and governance demands. Manual reviews, fragmented documentation, and limited visibility can slow delivery and increase risk.

Integral Zone helps organizations improve MuleSoft quality and governance earlier in development through AI-assisted project review, issue resolution, and documentation. The acquisition expands AutoRABIT's ability to help enterprises build, secure, govern, and release business-critical Salesforce and MuleSoft environments. Together, the companies help customers improve API delivery, strengthen policy enforcement, reduce manual effort, and increase audit readiness and operational visibility.

Visit www.autorabit.com to learn more about how AutoRABIT helps enterprises improve software quality, security, compliance, and governance across business-critical platforms.

About AutoRABIT:

AutoRABIT is the DevSecOps and security platform for enterprises building on Salesforce at scale. The platform unifies application delivery, data security, compliance, and governance so teams can move faster without increasing risk. As AI accelerates development, AutoRABIT helps organizations harness that speed safely by giving teams the controls, visibility, and policy enforcement they need to protect business-critical Salesforce environments. Its AI-assisted capabilities support code quality, security, documentation, and risk detection, helping regulated and complex organizations build, secure, and govern with confidence. Learn more at www.autorabit.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Parker Duerink

AutoRABIT

[email protected]

SOURCE AutoRABIT Holding, Inc.