Salesforce Teams Face Growing Exposure Risk as Access, Configuration, and Code Complexity Increase

Recent breach claims reinforce the need to assess the customer-managed controls that shape Salesforce security, data exposure, and operational resilience.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following recent high-profile Salesforce breach claims, including claims related to the ShinyHunters group, AutoRABIT issued guidance to help organizations review the controls that determine how Salesforce data is accessed, exposed, monitored, governed, and recovered.

"Securing sensitive data in Salesforce has never been more important, or more difficult," said Jason Lord, CISO at AutoRABIT. "The risk is not limited to one setting, one user, or one application. It lives across access, configuration, custom code, connected apps, release activity, and recovery readiness. Enterprise leaders need security controls precise enough to govern that complexity."

Salesforce environments change constantly, and each change can affect data exposure, compliance, and operational resilience.

AutoRABIT recommends that Salesforce teams immediately review six areas:

Guest-user access: Identify every Experience Cloud site and public-facing Salesforce entry point. Review object permissions, field-level security, Apex access, Visualforce access, sharing settings, and any unintended access to sensitive data. Permissions and least privilege: Review profiles, permission sets, permission set groups, role hierarchy, sharing rules, integration users, administrative access, export permissions, API access, and inactive users. Configuration risk: Validate organization-wide defaults, sharing models, session settings, authentication policies, connected apps, named credentials, external credentials, trusted IP ranges, login policies, and Experience Cloud settings. Secure code and custom logic: Review Apex, Visualforce, Lightning components, flows, triggers, and APIs for missing CRUD and FLS enforcement, insecure sharing behavior, SOQL injection, unsafe data handling, hardcoded secrets, and risky external access. Monitoring and audit visibility: Confirm teams can detect suspicious access, unusual exports, permission changes, metadata changes, connected app activity, login anomalies, public-site behavior, and deployment activity. Recovery readiness: Confirm Salesforce data and metadata are backed up, recoverable, and tested. Teams should know how quickly they can restore deleted, corrupted, or manipulated data after an incident.

The current security conversation is a reminder that Salesforce risk is not limited to one actor, one claim, or one incident. The larger issue is whether organizations have enough visibility and control across the systems, users, configurations, and development processes that shape Salesforce security every day.

"Salesforce teams should not wait for a breach before reviewing their exposure," said Justin Hazard, Deputy CISO at AutoRABIT. "They should be actively verifying guest access, tightening permissions, reviewing configurations, scanning custom code, confirming monitoring, and testing recovery readiness now."

When these exposures go unchecked, the blast radius can reach far beyond the initial point of failure. Organizations may face customer data loss, regulatory scrutiny, legal exposure, operational disruption, reputational damage, and a loss of trust from the customers, partners, and business teams that rely on Salesforce every day.

Visit www.autorabit.com to learn more about how AutoRABIT helps enterprises protect and govern business-critical Salesforce environments.

About AutoRABIT:

AutoRABIT is the DevSecOps and security platform for enterprises building on Salesforce at scale. The platform unifies application delivery, data security, compliance, and governance, so teams can move faster without increasing risk. As AI accelerates development, AutoRABIT helps organizations harness that speed safely by giving teams the controls, visibility, and policy enforcement they need to protect business-critical Salesforce environments. Its AI-assisted capabilities support code quality, security, documentation, and risk detection, helping regulated and complex organizations build, secure, and govern with confidence. Learn more at www.autorabit.com.

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Parker Duerink

AutoRABIT

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SOURCE AutoRABIT Holding, Inc.