AutoRABIT Hires DevOps Trailblazer Andrew Davis as Chief Product Officer

News provided by

AutoRABIT

24 Aug, 2023, 13:11 ET

Andrew Davis joins AutoRABIT as CPO

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, AutoRABIT announces the addition of Andrew Davis as Chief Product Officer (CPO). As CPO, Davis will guide the AutoRABIT product organization, bringing fifteen years of Salesforce experience to the role.

Davis, who joins AutoRABIT from Copado, is a leading authority on Salesforce development, best known for his book Mastering Salesforce DevOps. He's been a prominent speaker and advocate for the DevOps space since 2014, having founded the Salesforce DevOps practice at Wipro (formerly Appirio).

"Andrew is the best-known and most-respected expert on DevOps for Salesforce. He literally wrote the book. It is a tremendous compliment to AutoRABIT's continuous improvement and growth that he has chosen to join our team. Our organization and customers stand to benefit greatly from his expertise, knowledge and energy," says AutoRABIT CEO, Meredith Bell.

Davis' appointment will help drive AutoRABIT's aggressive product evolution strategy, while helping fulfill the organization's dual purposes of removing the drudgery and anxiety from software development, and giving back the autonomy, responsibility, personal development, mastery, and creativity that once gave craft workers great personal value and self-esteem.

The Salesforce DevOps industry has been growing dramatically, with capital and attention flowing in to address the challenges faced by development teams. Today, every company is a software company, and low code enables every worker to be a software developer. Davis will help support AutoRABIT's goal to address the long-term needs of Salesforce developers.

"It is clear to me that AutoRABIT is wiring a winning organization," said Davis, "and I'm honored to have the chance to guide AutoRABIT's product team to address the long-term needs of Salesforce developers. AutoRABIT's Lean principles, a people-centric way of operating that puts customers at the center of everything we do, are all about reducing all forms of waste. And there is no bigger waste than organizations failing to realize the creative capacity of their people."

About AutoRABIT:

AutoRABIT, the first DevOps platform built for Salesforce, was founded in 2015 to help developers regain control of their development cycles, increase deployment velocity, and deliver value within their organizations through a continuous delivery model. Today, AutoRABIT's suite of release management tools is the most comprehensive and secure on the market, and its customers are realizing the benefits of faster, more secure deployments in their Salesforce environments. Learn more at www.autorabit.com.

Media Contact: Liz Reilly, Next PR, autorabit@nextpr.com 

SOURCE AutoRABIT

Also from this source

AutoRABIT Hires Veteran GTM Executive to Lead Product Marketing

AutoRABIT Hires DevOps Veteran to Lead Technology Organization

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.