AutoRABIT Introduces LearningHub to Improve the User Experience

AutoRABIT

03 Oct, 2023

The new platform is a comprehensive resource for learning and collaboration.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoRABIT has prioritized improving the quality of its products and enhancing the user experience. The introduction of LearningHub—a more mature and expanded version of AutoRABIT Academy—and a modernized approach to support documentation via GitBook is a two-pronged approach toward accomplishing this company goal.

"Between our new LearningHub and GitBook approach, we're seriously overhauling the experience of seeking knowledge at AutoRABIT," said Cameron DeHart, Senior Product Manager of LearningHub. "This isn't just a step; it's a big leap in our quality journey. It's like we've flipped the switch to unleash a whole new world of possibilities for our users. We're buzzing with excitement to see the amazing things our customers will accomplish with these super user-friendly platforms at their fingertips."

LearningHub offers value to users in a variety of ways. This includes an expansive certification program in various technical and integrative domains that enhance user skill sets and industry knowledge, paving the way for professional growth and expertise. An interactive forum offers the opportunity to interact with other users, pose thoughtful questions, and exchange valuable insights. Clickable walk throughs offer guided tours of features and functionalities. This is all available on an interface with a design based on myTrailhead, making it seamless and comfortable to navigate.

GitBook is a foundational tool for the innovative restructuring of AutoRABIT's documentation. This platform aids in organizing information in a more structured, user-friendly, and coherent manner, simplifying the process of finding and accessing exactly what a user is seeking.

A new AI-powered assistant called "Lens" quickly pinpoints answers to user queries by efficiently scanning through AutoRABIT's extensive documentation. This remarkable feature is designed to save users time and effort, guiding them directly to the pertinent information they need, without the hassle of navigating through dense documentation. 

This amazing resource isn't static; LearningHub will continue to evolve along with the company. Further enrichments include incorporating a wider array of content and learning resources. This will create a well-rounded and inclusive learning ecosystem that caters to the varied needs and preferences of its diverse customer base, fostering a culture of continuous growth and innovation. 

AutoRABIT was founded in 2015 to help developers regain control of their development cycles, increase deployment velocity, and deliver value within their organizations through a continuous delivery model. Today, AutoRABIT's suite of release management tools is the most comprehensive and secure on the market, and its customers are realizing the benefits of faster, more secure deployments in their Salesforce environments. Learn more at www.autorabit.com.

