AutoRABIT, Leader in Salesforce DevSecOps, Announces Record Growth After Doubling in Size

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoRABIT announces its most successful year to date. A series of expansions in both services and scale has allowed the company to exceed its goals and increase its value to its customers.

In March of 2021, AutoRABIT acquired the powerful code scanning technology company CodeScan, expanding its services and making AutoRABIT the only all-in-one DevSecOps platform for Salesforce developers. CodeScan technology enables Salesforce development teams to ensure quality code by programmatically enforcing code standardization. 98% of CodeScan customers report an increase in code quality.

"CodeScan is a natural addition and extension of the AutoRABIT platform," said AutoRABIT co-founder Vishnu Datla. "Its automated code review and standardization solution enables Salesforce developers to ensure code quality and security at scale."

Premier technology growth equity investor Full In Partners contributed to a $14.5 million investment in AutoRABIT in June of 2021. This investment helped AutoRABIT accelerate product development, go-to-market, and team expansion.

"We're excited to deepen our commitment to AutoRABIT with this follow-on financing," added Elodie Dupuy, Managing Director and Co-Founder at Full In. "The company is currently going through an exciting acceleration in its growth, and we look forward to deploying further strategic and operational resources to help them capitalize on the current market opportunity."

AutoRABIT is looking forward to continuing its momentum throughout 2022. Current plans are to further expand their products and services to create the most secure and streamlined DevSecOps experience for Salesforce developers.

About AutoRABIT:

AutoRABIT was founded in 2015 to help developers regain control of their development cycles, increase deployment velocity, and deliver value within their organizations through a continuous delivery model. Today, AutoRABIT's suite of release management tools is the most comprehensive and secure in the market, and its customers are realizing the benefits of faster and more secure deployment in their Salesforce environments. Learn more at www.autorabit.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Nicole Paleologus

Next PR

[email protected]

SOURCE AutoRABIT