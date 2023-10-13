AutoReturn Announces New Brand Identity to Reflect The Broader Set of Parking and Mobility Challenges It Now Solves

News provided by

AutoReturn

13 Oct, 2023, 14:00 ET

New company name, website and expanded set of product offerings signal the next chapter in the company's growth story elevating the full mobility experience

BOSTON, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoReturn, a leading SaaS vehicle towing management platform, has today announced a new brand identity, marked by a new corporate name: Autura, a new website and an expanded set of product offerings.

Autura's mission is to alleviate the burden of the vehicle system worldwide, transforming the vehicle management ecosystem from a burden to an opportunity. Expanding upon its success modernizing towing and dispatch operations into a transparent and effective process powered by a software platform, Autura will solve several other challenges brought on by the burdens of necessity that vehicles create.

"City leaders are increasingly coming to understand the costs of unmanaged streets and parking spots: congestion, pollution, reduced economic activity and poorer quality of life," said Michael A. Nutter, former Mayor of Philadelphia, where the city has been using AutoReturn since 2018. "Municipal and county leaders need to deploy every tool in the toolbox to bring order to chaos. An automated towing management platform is a must-have for cities large and small who want to continue to grow, thrive and create a safe environment for their officers and citizens."

Autura's expanded set of offerings will relieve the pain of the parking experience, provide a comprehensive software platform for dealers to seamlessly manage vehicle inventory, sales and operations and enable smart city and community management with a software platform that provides easy access to crucial data and actionable insights for infrastructure services.

"The whole vibration of economies can change depending on how cities manage mobility. From how easy it is to pay for parking, to how safe pedestrians feel in high velocity traffic areas, to the availability of bike lanes and other infrastructure, there are a number of things that cities can do to help themselves thrive," said Craig Powell, CEO of Autura. "Everyone who manages yellow and white lines on pavement have the same issues, and Autura's broader vision will help cities to be able to tackle a broader set of challenges to make mobility easy for consumers and in turn help their cities thrive."

The Autura rebrand follows AutoReturn's relocation of its international headquarters to Boston and expansion of its leadership team in April.

About Autura

For smart cities worldwide, Autura is a platform-based SaaS company that eases the burden of vehicle management. Its seamless, connected software platform is designed to enhance the quality of life by keeping people safe and vehicles moving - from parking and charging, to towing, storing or selling. Learn more at www.autura.com.

SOURCE AutoReturn

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.