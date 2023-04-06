AutoRevo's AI Vehicle Description Builder: A Game-Changer in Online Sales and Efficiency

Key features and benefits of the AI Vehicle Description Builder include:

Accurate, consistent, and compelling vehicle descriptions generated using advanced AI technology

Seamless integration with all marketing and advertising channels/platforms

Time, money, and resource savings by automating the vehicle description writing process

The AI Vehicle Description Builder works in conjunction with inventory companies to produce high-quality, accurate, and engaging descriptions. The process starts with the photography company capturing images of the dealership's inventory, which are then sent to AutoRevo for processing. If the dealership is a CARFAX Advantage Dealer, CARFAX's Four-Pillar information is incorporated into the descriptions. These optimized descriptions are then distributed to dealership partners and updated on third-party classifieds, Google, and Facebook multiple times a day.

Gary Hopper, the owner of Hopper Motorplex, an early adopter of the AI Vehicle Description Builder, praised the innovative tool: "Using AI-generated descriptions has been a game-changer for our car dealership. It saves time, allows our team to focus on sales and customer service, and boosts online traffic with search engine optimized content. It's a valuable addition that enhances our customer experience."

Bill Berry, GM at AutoRevo, expressed enthusiasm for the launch, stating, "We are thrilled to automate a dealership pain point and receive such overwhelmingly positive feedback. We view this as just the first step in our commitment to revolutionizing and incorporating AI into other areas of our platform."

Ken Roberts, CEO at AutoRevo, reflected on the company's history of innovation: "AutoRevo has a long track record of introducing automotive industry firsts. For over 19 years, we have delivered high-quality products and services to our customers. Dealers haven't been this excited since inventory management went mobile."

About AutoRevo:

Since its founding in 2004, AutoRevo has been a leader in automotive digital marketing for nearly two decades. With its cutting-edge technology and exceptional customer service, AutoRevo prides itself on introducing products that revolutionize the way dealer partners run their businesses. The company specializes in custom dealer websites, unified messaging across platforms with inLine Text, in-house SEO expertise, inventory & lead management, and numerous integrated partnerships, making AutoRevo the one-stop shop for automotive digital marketing needs.

For more information about AutoRevo's AI Vehicle Description Builder, visit:

https://autorevo.com/introducing-ai-vehicle-description-builder/

