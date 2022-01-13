AUTOSAR Basic Software Platform Analysis Report 2021

DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "AUTOSAR Basic Software Platform Report, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Autosar research: How Chinese providers seize the opportunity in the wave of software-defined vehicles.



As vehicle software becomes more complicated and single vehicle software value rises, AUTOSAR empowers the automotive industry chain to evolve to software-defined vehicles rapidly, in the megatrend of software-defined vehicles. As an open system architecture and also a standard, AUTOSAR enables standardization, reusability and interoperability of software, and helps OEMs and Tier1s cut more costs.



AUTOSAR has released Classic and Adaptive platform specifications. AUTOSAR Classic corresponds to the security control architecture which adopts layered design and enables decoupling of basic software layer and application layer. As E/E architectures evolve and more domain controllers are used, the central computing platform becomes a development trend, and just AUTOSAR Classic is not enough to meet the market needs. So AUTOSAR Adaptive comes into being and becomes an indispensable element to the new-generation E/E architectures.



The future version of AUTOSAR Adaptive has planned 23 new features, including better interaction between AUTOSAR Classic and AUTOSAR Adaptive, and upgrade of Security and Safety. According to the roadmap, AUTOSAR will offer a new software architecture version every year.



According to the official definition, AUTOSAR Adaptive supports all future vehicle APPs, e.g., IVI, V2X, multi-sensor fusion and ADAS. AUTOSAR is a standard option of next-generation automotive basic software architectures, for many automakers, components suppliers, and software providers among others.



China's vehicle basic software industry started late. The early basic software providers were foreign players. To expedite China's vehicle basic software and create its own intellectual property system and harmonious ecosystem, Neusoft Reach and China Association of Automobile Manufactures (CAAM) jointly planed and initiated the Automotive Software Ecosystem Member Organization of China (AUTOSEMO) under the guidance of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China, aiming to share and practice innovations and build open standardized software architectures, interface specifications and application frameworks together with other over 20 member units. The AUTOSEMO is dedicated to developing China's proprietary vehicle basic software industry ecosystem and facilitate the transformation of the country's automotive industry into an intelligent one.



The AUTOSEMO was founded in Shanghai on July 22, 2020, with 20 founder members: FAW, SAIC, GAC, NIO, Geely, Great Wall Motor, Changan Auto, Beiqi Foton, Dongfeng Motor, FAW Jiefang, Xpeng Motors, Neusoft Reach, HiRain Technologies, Shanghai Nasn Automotive Electronics, Horizon Robotics, Suzhou Zhito Technology, Wanxiang Qianchao, Shenzhen VMAX Power, Shanghai Re-Fire Technology, and China Automotive Innovation. Neusoft Reach acted as the first rotating chairman.

The AUTOSAR Basic Software Platform Report, 2021 highlights the following:

AUTOSAR (basic concept, classification, industry standards, competitive pattern, etc.);

The role of AUTOSAR in the evolution of EE architectures, the impact of AUTOSAR on vehicle networks, the development roadmap of AUTOSAR Adaptive, etc.;

AUTOSAR application (OTA, ADAS, intelligent cockpit, vehicle control, SOA, etc.);

Foreign and Chinese AUTOSAR companies (product lines, new business orientations, etc.).

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction to AUTOSAR

1.1 Overview of AUTOSAR

1.2 Classification of AUTOSAR

1.3 AUTOSAR Adaptive

1.4 AUTOSAR Partnership

1.5 AUTOSAR Standards Construction

1.6 AUTOSAR Market Pattern



2 AUTOSAR Adaptive Architecture and Development Roadmap

2.1 Impact of E/E Architecture Evolution on AUTOSAR

2.2 AUTOSAR Adaptive is Service Oriented Architecture

2.3 Development Roadmap of AUTOSAR Adaptive

2.4 AUTOSAR Promotes the Application of Automotive Ethernet



3 Application Cases of AUTOSAR Adaptive

3.1 Overview

3.2 Application of AUTOSAR in OTA

3.3 Application of AUTOSAR in ADAS

3.4 Application of AUTOSAR in Cockpit

3.5 Application of AUTOSAR in Vehicle Control

3.6 Application of AUTOSAR in SOA



4 Foreign AUTOSAR Software Companies

4.1 Wind River

4.2 Elektrobit

4.3 Vector

4.4 ETAS

4.5 KPIT

4.6 Tata Elxsi

4.7 Autron

4.8 Mentor Graphics

4.9 Apex.AI



5 Chinese AUTOSAR Companies

5.1 Neusoft Reach

5.2 Huawei

5.3 iSoft Infrastructure Software

5.4 Jingwei HiRain

5.5 HingeTech

5.6 Hangzhou SMR Technology

5.7 NOVAUTO

5.8 UAES

5.9 Others

5.9.1 China Intelligent and Connected Vehicles (Beijing) Research Institute Co., Ltd. (CICV) Led the Funding Round of Automotive Intelligence and Control of China Co., Ltd. (AICC)

5.9.2 DJI's Self-developed Autonomous Driving Domain Controller Middleware is Compatible with AUTOSAR

5.9.3 Rockchip

