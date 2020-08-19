AutoScheduler.AI Launches New Approach with Its WMS Accelerator

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoScheduler.AI , an innovative, emerging WMS accelerator, announces a solution to orchestrate facilities and make the warehouse sexy again. AutoScheduler is a WMS accelerator that integrates seamlessly with warehouse management systems to orchestrate activities across a warehouse or campus. It adds value by improving OTIF, managing inventory, and creating dynamic schedules that change as conditions shift.

According to Gartner 's May 2020 Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems*, "Although the WMS market is mature, we foresee the need for continued innovation in areas such as user experience, adaptability, decision support, materials handling automation integration, and work planning and optimization".

The new launch of AutoScheduler boasts an enhanced suite of algorithms and simple cloud deployment capability. "We address a major market need exposed by the COVID-19 crisis where labor constraints have become more pronounced and minimizing inventory touches is critical," said Keith Moore, Chief Product Officer. "For example, AutoScheduler proactively creates lower touch opportunities like cross-docking, which brings materials through one door and ships them out through the adjacent door, in order to help streamline operations."

Continues Moore, "After being given the green light by our flagship customer, Procter & Gamble (P&G), who has been using the product for more than a decade, we're excited to bring this solution to the supply chain industry."

WMS Accelerators like AutoScheduler seamlessly integrate with systems like Blue Yonder WMS, providing dynamic dock scheduling, automated transfer shipments, scheduled case picking, labor management and more.

About AutoScheduler

Your campus is an orchestra, AutoScheduler is the conductor. AutoScheduler accelerates existing WMS capabilities with Intelligent Warehouse Orchestration. By seamlessly integrating with existing WMS and ERP systems, AutoScheduler's powerful yet intuitive platform helps streamline operations across your facility by providing dynamic dock scheduling, reducing shortages, automating transfer shipments, facilitating cross docking, eliminating redundant workforce allocation, and more. To learn more, visit www.autoscheduler.ai . AutoScheduler is an affiliate organization of Transportation Warehouse Optimization (T|WO). Previously deployed under the T|WO corporate umbrella, AutoScheduler now has a fresh new look and has launched a stand-alone brand. AutoScheduler.AI .

