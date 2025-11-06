Autoscribe Corporation Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Secure Payment Technology

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoscribe Corporation d/b/a PaymentVision, a leading Fintech and payment processor, announces the issuance of its newest patent, U.S. Patent No. 12,462,234.

Payment Vision

This newly issued patent builds upon Autoscribe's most recent patents, U.S. Patent No. 9,576,279, U.S. Patent No. 10,423,940, and U.S. Patent No. 11,620,621, which cover a commercially valuable and now widely-adopted methodology for securely capturing and enrolling sensitive financial information such as credit card Primary Account Number (PAN) data. This patented process offers broad protection toward facilitating secure payments while significantly reducing or eliminating the PCI compliance burden of clients and integrated core systems.

Autoscribe CEO Robert Pollin stated, "We are beyond excited to have our continued innovation recognized by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Like the rest of our portfolio, we anticipated the need for this solution years ago and therefore took the steps necessary to ensure the technology needed was reduced to practice and put in place. As always, we continue to provide our clients and integrated core system partners the security and economic benefits afforded by our patented inventions, as well as licensing others that benefit from the technology covered by these valuable patents."

For over three decades, Autoscribe has been committed to providing businesses and billers with a complete suite of secure payment services that enable organizations to accept multiple forms of payments, including faster payments, credit cards, debit cards, ACH, and walk-in payments, captured over mobile devices, websites, call centers, IVR, and through API messaging.

Autoscribe's integrated payment services and list of patents can be found on its website, www.paymentvision.com.

About Autoscribe Corporation:

Established in 1989, Autoscribe Corporation is a leading Fintech and payment processor that has been a leader in the financial technology industry. Autoscribe offers a full suite of tools through its PaymentVision and Lyons Commercial Data divisions to help their merchants, enterprise clients, and government entities grow their organizations, simplify payment processing, mitigate risk, and ensure compliance. Autoscribe has been twice named in Inc. 5000's fastest-growing private companies in the nation. For more information, please visit https://www.paymentvision.com, follow Autoscribe on Twitter @AutoscribeCorp or LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/autoscribe, or call 800-345-PAID.

