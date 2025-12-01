AutoShop Answers Announces the Appointment of Scott Thorley as Vice President of Sales Across Its Entire Family of Businesses

HOUSTON , Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoShop Answers, a national leader in automotive business training performance systems, today announced that Scott Thorley has been appointed Vice President of Sales for AutoShop Answers and its entire family of companies.

Scott Thorley - Vice President of Sales

Thorley brings a distinguished 25+ year career spanning SaaS, automotive software, Fortune 500 technology, semiconductor systems, and executive leadership. With a reputation in the industry as a high integrity, high performance executive, Thorley has successfully led organizations at Intel, Cisco, AutoVitals, BrightView Technologies, Protractor, and most recently My Oil Sticker. His background includes executive management, full P&L oversight, technical and enterprise sales leadership, mergers & acquisitions involvement, and customer driven product growth.

"Scott Thorley is a major addition to our executive roster," said Todd Westerlund, President of AutoShop Answers.

"He brings the kind of flawless reputation, track record, and leadership our national platform requires as we accelerate into 2026. Scott is a superstar, and his expertise perfectly aligns with our vision for scaling AutoShop Answers and the Houston Boston Partnership nationwide."

Driving the Next Era of Growth for AutoShop Answers

With Thorley's appointment, AutoShop Answers officially launches several key national initiatives for 2026:

Key to Key to Callbacks™ Monthly Training Program

A recurring monthly business building program designed to help independent shops scale through world class service auto hospitality, communication, closing skills, callback mastery, and outrageous customer experience transformation.

"Courtside" Live In Shop Training (Monthly)

Hands on, inside the bays implementation of Key to Key to Callbacks™, bridging classroom insights with real time coaching inside working shops.

Quarterly 20 Group Meetings: AutoShop Answers with The Houston Boston Partnership

A new, elite network for top tier operators focused on growth strategy, financial discipline, recruiting, AI automation, and multi unit expansion.

These programs will be spearheaded by Thorley, who will drive enrollment, market expansion, and strategic partnerships throughout the automotive industry.

A Perfect Fit for a Nationally Scaling Platform

AutoShop Answers is part of a rapidly growing organization that includes:

Houston Boston Partnership one of the largest independent automotive service groups in the U.S.

AutoShop Recruiting –national recruiting powerhouse.

AutoShop Callbacks – satisfaction callbacks, PreBooks AI and live enabled communication and customer engagement center.

AutoShop Media – content creation, video production, and brand-building division.

AutoShop Answers Training & AIX Academy – national education and AI integration platform.

Together, these companies have built a Fortune 500 level infrastructure for independent shops, positioning the group for significant national expansion.

"Scott is not just a hire he is an absolute force multiplier," said Todd Hayes, Co-Founder of the Houston Boston Partnership and Creator of the Key to Key to Callbacks™ model.

"He strengthens our 2026 game plan, enhances our training ecosystem, and adds tremendous value to our family of businesses. We are thrilled to welcome him to the team."

About AutoShop Answers

AutoShop Answers is a national automotive business training and operational excellence company providing world class training, coaching, recruiting, AI automation, call center services, and scalable business systems for independent automotive repair organizations. Through its flagship Key to Key to Callbacks™ model and AIX Academy, AutoShop Answers equips shop owners with the systems, training, and leadership frameworks required to scale to multi million dollar operations.

