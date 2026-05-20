Autoshop Answers Sponsors the Final Night Dinner at Renew & Recharge 2026

GATLINBURG, Tenn., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoshop Answers proudly announces its sponsorship of the Final Night Dinner at the 2026 Renew & Recharge Retreat, hosted by Amazing Women in Automotive (AWiA) and the Midwest Auto Care Alliance (MWACA) in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

Recognized as the emotional and symbolic close of the retreat, the Final Night Dinner represents one of the most meaningful moments of the event — bringing together automotive professionals, shop owners, and industry leaders for an evening of reflection, celebration, and connection. As the presenting sponsor of this premium legacy event, Autoshop Answers is honored to support an experience designed to leave a lasting impact on attendees and the automotive community as a whole.

The Renew & Recharge Retreat has become a premier gathering focused on leadership, personal growth, collaboration, and empowerment within the automotive industry. The event creates an environment where attendees can reconnect with their purpose, strengthen relationships, and return to their businesses inspired and energized.

"We are incredibly honored to sponsor the Final Night Dinner at Renew & Recharge," said Todd Westerlund, President of Autoshop Answers. "This event represents everything that makes our industry special — community, leadership, growth, and genuine relationships. Supporting the closing celebration allows our brand to be part of a moment attendees will remember long after the retreat ends. We believe deeply in investing in people, and this partnership reflects our commitment to the future of the automotive industry."

Representing both Autoshop Answers and the Houston Boston Partnership, Amy Bartel of Bartel's Auto Clinic will attend the retreat and participate in the week's events and networking opportunities.

"Renew & Recharge is more than just an event — it's an opportunity to reconnect with the heart of this industry," said Amy Bartel of Bartel's Auto Clinic. "I'm proud to represent Autoshop Answers and the Houston Boston Partnership at a retreat that empowers leaders, fosters authentic relationships, and celebrates the incredible people who make automotive such a rewarding profession."

Autoshop Answers continues to support initiatives that strengthen independent repair shops through education, leadership development, operational support, and community engagement. Sponsoring the Final Night Dinner reinforces the company's commitment to investing in the people and partnerships shaping the future of the automotive industry.

About Autoshop Answers

Autoshop Answers provides innovative solutions, coaching, and support services designed to help automotive repair shops improve operations, customer experience, and long-term profitability. Through education, technology, and strategic partnerships, Autoshop Answers empowers shop owners and teams to achieve sustainable success.

Media Contact

Todd Westerlund

President, Autoshop Answers

[email protected]

www.autoshopanswers.com

SOURCE Autoshop Answers