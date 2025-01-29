Autosoft DMS Appoints Anthony Belcher as New CEO

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pa., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Autosoft, a leading provider of innovative Dealer Management System (DMS) technology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Anthony Belcher as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective February 2025. Anthony succeeds Bryce Veon, who has successfully led the company and will assist in ensuring a smooth leadership transition.

Transitioning from the CEO position, Bryce will remain closely connected to Autosoft and continue to nurture relationships with its customers, OEMs, and industry partners. Bryce will continue as the sole owner of Autosoft, family-owned and operated since 1988.

As CEO, Anthony is poised to lead Autosoft into its next phase of growth, innovation and industry leadership.

Anthony Belcher brings over 20 years of executive leadership experience in the software and automotive industries. Known for his ability to rebuild company cultures from the ground up, Anthony has a proven track record of driving revenue growth, optimizing business performance, and fostering team excellence. As CEO, Anthony is poised to lead Autosoft into its next phase of growth, innovation and industry leadership.

Throughout his career, Anthony has excelled in delivering high-quality performance, developing best-in-class products, and ensuring exceptional customer service. His expertise spans P&L management, market penetration, and strategic planning, with a sharp focus on improving business efficiencies and eliminating ineffective processes.

"I am honored to step into the role of CEO at such a pivotal time in Autosoft's journey. With its incredible history and steadfast commitment to empowering automotive dealerships, I look forward to building on the company's strong foundation and driving value for our customers and stakeholders."

Autosoft serves over 1,300 dealers nationwide, offering seamless integration with 35 OEMs and over 220 third-party solutions, enabling dealers to maximize ROI and adapt to the rapidly evolving retail automotive landscape. Under Anthony's leadership, the company aims to further its commitment to innovation, customer success, and industry-leading solutions as the trusted DMS expert for low-volume franchise dealerships.

"I am extremely pleased that Anthony will be the next CEO of Autosoft," said Mr. Veon. "Over the time that I have worked with Anthony, he has proven to be dedicated to the success of Autosoft and our customers. There is no one better suited to lead us into the future as we are well-positioned to execute on our strategy and now is the right time for the transition that I have planned."

For more information about Autosoft and its suite of innovative DMS solutions, visit www.autosoftdms.com.

About Autosoft

Autosoft makes automotive retail effortless. Its dealer management platform and easy-to-use applications put the car buyer first by creating a frictionless experience. The platform includes integrated vehicle inventory, sales, F&I, service, parts, and accounting solutions that optimize dealership productivity, customer experience and profitability. Over the past three decades, Autosoft has served thousands of dealer customers across the United States. It is the DrivingSales All-Time Most Recommended DMS and integrates with more than 220 technology partners and holds 35+ OEM certifications. To learn more about Autosoft visit www.autosoftdms.com

