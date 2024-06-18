AutoTechIQ and AutoOps Announce Integration to Streamline Auto Repair Solutions and Appointment Scheduling

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoTechIQ and AutoOps are thrilled to announce an integration designed to enhance the customer experience for car owners seeking repairs and maintenance. This collaboration merges AutoTechIQ's robust educational platform with AutoOps' integrated scheduling system, creating a seamless process from identifying vehicle issues to booking professional repair services.

AutoOps

AutoTechIQ captures part of the 90 million annual Google searches by individuals looking for solutions to their car problems. By educating users on potential root causes and the benefits of Digital Vehicle Inspection (DVI), AutoTechIQ empowers car owners to make informed decisions about their vehicle's needs. The platform then connects these educated consumers to certified auto repair professionals.

With the integration of AutoOps, Service Advisors can now immediately contact users who are looking for solutions to their car issues on AutoTechIQ.com and, additionally, receive scheduled appointments with an AutoTechIQ-certified auto repair shop right in their PoS Scheduler. There is no need to check an email during their busy day.

"We are excited to partner with AutoOps to offer an integrated solution that simplifies the journey from diagnosing car issues to scheduling necessary repairs," said Uwe Kleinschmidt, CEO of AutoTechIQ. "This collaboration is a significant step forward in enhancing customer satisfaction and operational efficiency for auto repair shops."

Steven Fafel, Co-Founder of AutoOps, added, "Our goal has always been to provide the best scheduling experience for both customers and auto shops. By integrating with AutoTechIQ, we can now offer a comprehensive solution that addresses the needs of car owners from Google Search to Scheduled appointments."

About AutoTechIQ

AutoTechIQ is a leading platform designed to educate car owners about potential issues with their vehicles and the advantages of Digital Vehicle Inspection (DVI). By connecting users with certified auto repair shops, AutoTechIQ ensures that car owners receive professional and reliable service.

About AutoOps

AutoOps is a leading provider of online scheduling software designed to streamline appointment booking for auto repair shops. The platform empowers auto shops to offer customers a convenient and hassle-free scheduling experience, ultimately driving business growth for auto shops around North America.

AutoTechIQ Contact:

Krista Erickson (866) 678-8505

[email protected]

