AutoTechIQ Announces a New Way for Small Business Owners to Market to Neighborhoods

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoTechIQ, an innovative online directory of local businesses, is thrilled to announce the launch of BizMapIQ. BizMapIQ was designed to help business owners determine their visibility on Google and target their ideal customers in neighborhoods that matches an ideal socio-economic profile.

Business owners today have limited visibility regarding the reach of their web presence into neighborhoods around their location based on demographics and existing customer locations. BizMapIQ provides business owners with information on Google ranking correlated with socioeconomic profiles and existing customer patterns.

"We are incredibly excited to introduce BizMapIQ to the market," said Uwe Kleinschmidt, CEO of AutoTechIQ. "This product was a result of business owners' feedback. They wanted a better understanding of their web performance as well as increase local customer traffic."

The tool was initially developed for auto repair shop owners who were curious about their click-through rates and visibility on Google in their local neighborhoods. With BizMapIQ, business owners and marketing agencies can identify new customers based on neighborhood-specific demographics. Businesses now can have first-hand data they can either share with their web provider to help increase online presence or share with their marketing or direct mail agency to create a direct mail campaign to drive traffic. Multi-location businesses can optimize their web presence and direct mail reach without cannibalizing individual locations or, worse, not covering attractive neighborhoods at all.

Anyone can see how their website performs by entering the Google business phone number associated with the business. Enter key search terms associated with the business to see where the website shows up in neighborhoods surrounding the business location. Areas that have high visibility are seen in green, while neighborhoods where the business does not appear will be red. Filters can be used to identify ideal customer profiles, and the data can be saved and downloaded to share with marketing or web providers. BizMapIQ is available now at bizmapiq.com.

AutoTechIQ empowers car owners to determine potential causes and fixes for issues they experience. Pre-educated car owners are more confident in engaging auto repair shops in the process of obtaining the solution. AutoTechIQ certifies auto repair shops based on their customer interaction process and helps those shops connect with car owners who look for transparency and options for their vehicle's health. Learn more at www.AutoTechIQ.com.

