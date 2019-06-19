autotext.me Launches Kiosk/Scheduler Feature to Expedite Check-in Process

DALLAS, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- autotext.me has released the Kiosk/Scheduler, the newest product addition to its digital suite. This new feature will allow a shop to attach the Scheduler to their website for customers to schedule appointments, which will go directly into autotext.me, and, soon to come, their Shop Management System (SMS). Alternatively, the Kiosk/Scheduler can be used for customers to check in at a shop and further avoid the counter rush and waiting for an available service advisor.

"This is a new feature that customers at my shops have been using for a few months now," explains Chris Cloutier, founder of autotext.me and co-owner of multi-shop operation, Golden Rule Auto Care. "We know that shops want to be able to schedule appointments online through autotext.me and, additionally, have asked for a kiosk for walk-in customers. We saw the importance of both and created one piece of software to handle both. Shops will not need to abandon their current web provider and are encouraged to stay with them. We just want to make the digital experience easier by reducing a few more clicks."

About autotext.me

Created and developed by a shop owner, autotext.me is uniquely positioned to understand and identify the needs and challenges facing owners and shops today. autotext.me is a comprehensive, cloud-based tool that delivers simple, digital solutions for workflow management, improved communications, vehicle inspections, work orders, quality control and customer rewards. autotext.me integrates with a variety of shop management systems and focuses on streamlining everyday processes, leading to greater shop efficiency, productivity and customer satisfaction.

Contact us at (469) 202-4090 or information@autotext.me.

Visit us at www.autotext.me.

