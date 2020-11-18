Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book Drive Holiday Cheer with Limited-Edition "Ugly" Sweater Light Up Face Masks and Steering Wheel Covers

Keeping the holiday spirit alive is more important than ever this year, and so is having the best car for holiday travel. Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book, the trusted names for car buyers, instill confidence in shoppers when it comes to researching, purchasing and maintaining the best car to match their lifestyle and travel needs. With cars becoming more of an escape and safe haven, it is important to keep them looking their best, especially for the 7-in-10 consumers that are committed to purchasing accessories for their cars. And, with people anticipating 1-3 pit stops on their long holiday journeys, having a festive mask readily available will be key.

"As more people rely on cars to get to their holiday destinations this year – whether they are headed out to shop or visit close family - it's important they have a car that meets their specific travel needs and is comfortable," said Greta Crowley, vice president marketing for Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book. "We know it's been a tough year, so we wanted to have a little fun this holiday season and try to add some cheer to consumers. The holiday masks and steering wheel covers do just that."

From November 18 through December 4†, holiday travelers will have the opportunity to visit http://www.holidayindrive.com/ for a chance to win accessories for the car and driver including a pair of "ugly" holiday sweater light up face masks – one for you and a great gift for a friend – and an "ugly" holiday sweater steering wheel cover.

* Holiday Travel Research, Cox Automotive Research & Market Intelligence, September 2020

† *NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Sweepstakes begins at 12:00 PM ET on 11/18/20 and ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on 12/4/20. Open only to legal residents of 50 US/DC who are 18 years or older. Click Here for Official Rules, including how to enter, odds, prize details and restrictions. Void where prohibited. Msg&data rates may apply. Sponsors: Autotrader.com, Inc., 3003 Summit Blvd., Ste. 200 Atlanta, GA 30319, and Kelley Blue Book, Inc., 195 Technology Drive, Irvine, California 92618.

