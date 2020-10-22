Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book Release All-New Monthly Best Deals Lists for Car Shoppers

ATLANTA and IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Choosing a good car is easier than ever but getting the best deal can be tricky. To provide consumers with the most recent information on the best car deals monthly, Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book are rolling out a variety of new lists—rounding up standouts and bringing them together in lists that help make car shopping easier. Purchasing a car can be a stressful process, and trusted brands Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book are looking to alleviate any consumer uncertainty.

With the changing of the seasons comes a new batch of new and used car deals for the month. Now more than ever, it is essential to be informed when making large purchases, such as a vehicle. Not only do the latest lists from Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book highlight new types of deals to meet consumers' specific needs and interests, but these resources will also be updated monthly to ensure they include the most up to date and accurate information.

A sample of the expanded coverage of top new and used car deals includes:

Best SUV Lease Deals Under $300

Best Truck Lease Deals

Best Used SUV Deals

Best Used Car Deals

Best Luxury Car and SUV Deals

"With so many good cars to choose from nowadays, it's okay to start your car shopping by first seeking out the most enticing incentives," said Jason Allan, editorial director for Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book. "The automakers typically update their deals near the beginning of every month and staying on top of these offers is an important part of the shopping process for buyers looking to get the most car for the money."

To view this month's Autotrader lists, visit https://www.autotrader.com/car-deals. To view the most recent Kelley Blue Book lists, visit https://www.kbb.com/awards/awards-best-cars-and-top-10-lists/ for new car deals and https://www.kbb.com/awards/best-used-cars/ for used car deals.

