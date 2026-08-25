Autotrader Shares Essential Dog-Friendly Travel Tips Ahead of National Dog Day

From choosing the right vehicle to keeping pets safe on the road, Autotrader offers expert guidance for traveling with man's best friend

ATLANTA, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Americans prepare to celebrate National Dog Day on August 26, Autotrader is helping pet owners make every road trip safer and more enjoyable with expert advice on traveling with dogs. Whether it's a trip to the dog park, a weekend getaway or a cross-country adventure, proper planning can help keep four-legged passengers happy, comfortable and protected.

"Many of us consider our dogs part of the family, and just like any passenger, they deserve to travel safely," Jason Fogelson, managing editor for Autotrader. " While we often think about vehicle safety for ourselves and our passengers, it's just as important to consider the safety of our pets. National Dog Day is a great reminder that the right vehicle, proper restraints and a few simple precautions can help make every ride safer and more enjoyable for the entire family."

Key Dog Travel Safety Tips from Autotrader

Introduce dogs to car travel gradually. Short rides can help dogs become comfortable traveling and reduce stress or motion sickness before longer trips.

Short rides can help dogs become comfortable traveling and reduce stress or motion sickness before longer trips. Create positive experiences in the car. Take dogs to fun destinations, not just veterinarian appointments, to build positive associations with riding in a vehicle.

Take dogs to fun destinations, not just veterinarian appointments, to build positive associations with riding in a vehicle. Always secure pets while driving. Unrestrained dogs can become distractions and may be seriously injured in a sudden stop or collision.

Unrestrained dogs can become distractions and may be seriously injured in a sudden stop or collision. Keep pets safely inside the vehicle. Allowing dogs to put their heads out the window can expose them to road debris and other hazards.

Allowing dogs to put their heads out the window can expose them to road debris and other hazards. Never leave a dog unattended in a vehicle. Temperatures inside a parked car can rise quickly, creating dangerous conditions for pets.

Must-Have Accessories for Pet Owners

For drivers who regularly travel with dogs, Autotrader recommends investing in safety-focused accessories such as seat-belt harnesses, travel crates, pet barriers, collapsible water bowls and ramps to help older dogs enter and exit vehicles more safely.

Best Vehicles for Traveling with Dogs

The right vehicle can make a significant difference when traveling with pets. Autotrader highlights spacious SUVs such as the Chevrolet Suburban, Ford Expedition, Nissan Armada and Toyota Sequoia for larger breeds, while noting Subaru's Outback and Forester as standout options for medium-sized dogs due to their accessibility and cargo-friendly interiors.

Regardless of vehicle type, Autotrader stresses that pets should always ride safely inside the cabin and should never travel in an open pickup truck bed.

To read the full article, visit https://www.autotrader.com/car-shopping/best-cars-for-dogs.

About Autotrader

Autotrader is the most recognized third-party car listings brand, with the most engaged audience of in-market car shoppers. As the foremost authority on automotive consumer insights and expert in online and mobile marketing, Autotrader makes the car shopping experience easy and fun for today's empowered car shopper looking to find or sell the perfect new, used or Certified Pre-Owned car. Using technology, shopper insights and local market guidance, Autotrader's comprehensive marketing and retailing solutions allow consumers to build their deal online, and guide dealers to personalized digital marketing strategies that grow brand, drive traffic and connect the online and in-store shopping experience. Autotrader is a Cox Automotive™ brand. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises. For more information, please visit http://press.autotrader.com.

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive is the world's largest automotive services and technology provider. Fueled by the largest breadth of first- and third-party data fed by 2.3 billion online interactions a year, Cox Automotive tailors leading solutions for car shoppers, auto manufacturers, dealers, lenders and fleets. The company has 29,000+ employees on four continents and a portfolio of industry-leading brands that include Autotrader®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, vAuto®, Dealertrack®, NextGear Capital™, CentralDispatch® and Cox Fleet®. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately owned, Atlanta-based company with $23 billion in annual revenue. Cox Automotive has been included on Glassdoor's Best Companies in Tech & AI 2026 and Best Place to Work in 2026 lists. Visit coxautoinc.com or connect via @CoxAutomotive on X, CoxAutoInc on Facebook or Cox-Automotive-Inc on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Autotrader