Autotrader Teams with Kenan Thompson to Show Consumers How to Buy a Car Online. Really!

Integrated campaign brings the ease of buying a car online to life through new ads, an interactive New York City pop-up and up to $10,000 in cash prizes via consumer sweepstakes

ATLANTA, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Autotrader, a Cox Automotive brand, is showing consumers that buying your next car online is almost as easy as buying almost anything else online. Really! That's the idea behind Autotrader's newest ad campaign featuring award-winning actor and comedian Kenan Thompson. Unlike one-size-fits-all online car buying platforms, Autotrader offers flexibility, allowing shoppers to complete the process fully online or transition seamlessly between digital and in-person steps with a local dealer.

Kenan Thompson returns for his fourth appearance with the Autotrader brand in a new campaign highlighting how easy, flexible and convenient buying a car online can be. Speed Speed

Across the series of 30- and 15- second comedic ad spots, Kenan demonstrates how shoppers can browse inventory, compare vehicles, and complete as much of the purchase online as they choose. In one of the three new ad spots titled "Coffee Shop," Kenan can be seen at a neighborhood coffee shop chatting with fellow customers about the campaign's playful premise that buying a car online can feel almost as easy as ordering a coffee.* For those wondering if that's possible, Autotrader is hosting a one-day pop-up in New York City on July 23, inviting consumers to enjoy free coffee while learning how simple and convenient buying a car online with Autotrader can be.

"Our goal for this campaign is to show consumers that buying a car online is easier, more intuitive and more flexible than they may think," said Greta Crowley, vice president of marketing at Cox Automotive. "Kenan brings that message to life with humor, showing that car shopping can fit naturally into everyday life. Whether shoppers want to complete more of the process online or work directly with a local dealer, Autotrader's buy online capabilities give them the confidence and flexibility to start online and finish their purchase in the way that works best for them."

Much like in the commercial, fans may even spot Kenan Thompson making a special appearance at the Autotrader Coffeehouse, which will be open to the public on July 23 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET at 109 W. 25th St. in New York City, where consumers can grab a free cup of coffee. Really!

Autotrader is also giving away a total of $10,000 in total cash prizes, providing 10 consumers with the chance to win $1,000 each to put towards their next vehicle purchase. Consumers can enter for a chance to win by following the instructions in the Official Rules, including sharing a photo of their coffee or car on Instagram, tagging @autotrader_com, and using the hashtag #AutotraderBuyOnlineSweepstakes.

The ad campaign will live across a diverse range of channels, including out of home, podcasts, digital, television, social media, and streaming platforms, in addition to rideshare partnerships. To learn more about Autotrader's online car-buying tools, visit https://www.autotrader.com/buy-online

*Available features and transaction capabilities vary by dealer and vehicle.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Legal residents of the 50 U.S./D.C. 18 years or older. Starts 7/23/26; Ends 8/14/26. See Official Rules for all details, including how to enter, alternate method of entry, odds and prize description. Void where prohibited.

About Autotrader

Autotrader is the most recognized third-party car listings brand, with the most engaged audience of in-market car shoppers. As the foremost authority on automotive consumer insights and expert in online and mobile marketing, Autotrader makes the car shopping experience easy and fun for today's empowered car shopper looking to find or sell the perfect new, used or Certified Pre-Owned car. Using technology, shopper insights and local market guidance, Autotrader's comprehensive marketing and retailing solutions allow consumers to build their deal online, and guide dealers to personalized digital marketing strategies that grow brand, drive traffic and connect the online and in-store shopping experience. Autotrader is a Cox Automotive™ brand. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises. For more information, please visit http://press.autotrader.com.

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive is the world's largest automotive services and technology provider. Fueled by the largest breadth of first- and third-party data fed by 2.3 billion online interactions a year, Cox Automotive tailors leading solutions for car shoppers, auto manufacturers, dealers, lenders and fleets. The company has 29,000+ employees on five continents and a portfolio of industry-leading brands that include Autotrader®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, vAuto®, Dealertrack®, NextGear Capital™, CentralDispatch® and Cox Fleet®. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately owned, Atlanta-based company with $23 billion in annual revenue. Cox Automotive has been included on Glassdoor's Best Companies in Tech & AI 2026 and Best Place to Work in 2026 lists. Visit coxautoinc.com or connect via @CoxAutomotive on X, CoxAutoInc on Facebook or Cox-Automotive-Inc on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Autotrader