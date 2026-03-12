Autotrader Names Best New Cars of 2026

Experts Narrow Expansive List of New Vehicles to Top 10 Contenders for Buyers' Consideration

ATLANTA, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Car shoppers are inundated with hundreds of all-new, redesigned and updated vehicles from which to choose, oftentimes making it challenging for them to know where to start as they consider their next ride. Each new year brings advances in technology along with updated styles, features and options, offering car shoppers what can feel like endless possibilities. To help buyers narrow the focus of their new-car shopping, the experts at Autotrader have driven and evaluated hundreds of models, culling the list to 10 standout vehicles worthy of buyers' attention to determine the Best New Cars of 2026.

"The experts on our Autotrader editorial team drive all of the new and redesigned vehicles every year, pooling our collective evaluations, impressions and available data to determine the Best New Cars," said Jason Fogelson, managing editor for Autotrader. "The 2026 list features a mix of redesigned favorites along with new nameplates that car buyers should definitely check out during their shopping journey."

Autotrader's Best New Cars of 2026

(Listed in alphabetical order)

2026 Cadillac VISTIQ

2026 Ford Maverick Lobo

2026 Honda Passport

2026 Hyundai Palisade

2026 Lucid Gravity

2026 Mazda CX-5

2026 Nissan LEAF

2026 Subaru Outback

2026 Tesla Model Y

2026 Toyota RAV4

When determining the Best New Cars each year, the editors focus on vehicles that are groundbreaking or offer significant value. Because many vehicles are new or redesigned for 2026, the team only considered models available for purchase within the next nine months. To qualify, the base model of a vehicle must start below $100,000, although most cars on the list are thousands of dollars below that.

To learn more about the Best New Cars of 2026 from Autotrader, including photos, detailed vehicle information and available inventory, visit https://www.autotrader.com/car-shopping/best-new-cars-of-2026.

