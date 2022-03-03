Autotransfusion Systems Market Size to grow by USD 292.12 million | YOY growth of 4.42% likely to be Recorded in 2022 | Technavio

Vendor Insights

The autotransfusion systems market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product launches to compete in the market. Companies are engaged in launching innovative products and services to gain a competitive advantage over other players. For instance, Informa Plc offers Lukay disposable autotransfusion system which is a closed blood recovery system used post-operatively to collect, filter, allow for reinfusion of autologous blood and the subsequent drainage.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Becton Dickinson and Co.

and Co. Braile Biomedica

Fresenius Kabi AG

Gen World Medical Devices

Getinge AB

Haemonetics Corp.

Informa Plc

LivaNova Plc

Medtronic Plc

Redax Spa

SARSTEDT AG and Co. KG

Teleflex Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Geographical Market Analysis

44% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for autotransfusion systems market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increasing prevalence of cardiac and orthopedic surgeries will facilitate the autotransfusion systems market growth in North America over the forecast period

Furthermore, countries such as Germany, UK, and China are expected to emerge as prominent markets for autotransfusion devices market's growth during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The autotransfusion products segment held the largest autotransfusion systems market share in 2021. The segment's popularity is growing mainly due to the increasing number of patients undergoing cardiac and orthopedic surgeries and for blood volume replacement. Autotransfusion products constitute the largest segment of the global autotransfusion systems market. These products are primarily used for the autotransfusion process during intraoperative and postoperative procedures. These products are highly advanced with an effective design for providing autologous blood transfusion during surgical procedures.

Key Market Trend & Challenge:

The rising number of cardiac and orthopedic surgeries is one of the key drivers supporting the autotransfusion systems market growth. The rising prevalence and incidence of orthopedic-related problems have increased across the globe. Surgical options, such as arthroscopy and joint replacements, are performed by surgeons to help patients to get relief from pain. Patients suffering from anemia, sickle cell disease, and hemophilia require a blood transfusion during intraoperative or postoperative procedures. In addition, the growing awareness about risks related to allogeneic blood transfusion is another factor supporting the autotransfusion systems market growth. An autologous blood program awareness that is conducted in hospitals helps doctors and patients to understand the benefits of autologous transfusion.

However, the high costs associated with autotransfusion is one of the factors hindering the autotransfusion systems market growth. The average cost of the most common type of heart surgery is generally ranging from $25,000 to $250,000, depending on the type of surgery, surgeons involved, and the facility where the surgery is carried out. The increasing need for the maintenance of devices and their accessories creates a burden on hospital expenditure. Increasing hospital expenditure and advanced infrastructure help healthcare providers to purchase and maintain autotransfusion devices for the autotransfusion process.

Autotransfusion Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.67% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 292.12 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.42 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Becton Dickinson and Co., Braile Biomedica, Fresenius Kabi AG, Gen World Medical Devices, Getinge AB, Haemonetics Corp., Informa Plc, LivaNova Plc, Medtronic Plc, Redax Spa, SARSTEDT AG and Co. KG, Teleflex Inc., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

